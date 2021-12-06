Vote now: Will the Kansas City Chiefs get the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff field?

A lot has changed in six weeks

On Oct. 24, the Chiefs were blown out 27-3 by the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, and Kansas City’s record dropped to 3-4. The Chiefs still had plenty of time to escape the AFC West cellar and make a playoff run.

However, their hopes of finishing with the best record in the AFC seemed dashed.

But a funny thing happened: the Chiefs haven’t lost since that day and now have an 8-4 record. Meanwhile, things have gone sideways for the other teams that appeared to be the favorites to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff field: Buffalo, Tennessee and Baltimore.

The Bills now have a 7-4 record and trail the Patriots by a half-game in the AFC East. The Ravens and Titans are both 8-4. So, with five games to play in the season, the top seed in the postseason (and a playoff bye) are in play for the Chiefs.

One thing working against the Chiefs: they have lost to the Bills, Ravens and Titans, so those teams would own a tiebreaker when the season ends.

