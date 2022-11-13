Vote now: How concerned are you about Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s struggles?

After missing four games because of an ankle injury suffered in the season opener, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker returned in Week 6, but he’s had some troubles.

Butker told The Star this week that he’s still not 100% injury free, and that’s shown in the games he’s played since being out of action.

In each of the four games Butker has played since returning, he has missed at least one field-goal or extra-point attempt. That includes Sunday when Butker missed on one of his four extra-point tries in the Chiefs’ 27-17 win over the Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium.

On the season, Butker has made 62.5% of his field-goal attempts (5 of 8), but that includes a franchise-record 62-yarder against Buffalo.

