Vote now: Which Chiefs position group worries you most after loss to the Bengals?

A three-point loss on the road is hardly reason to push the panic button for the Chiefs, but there is no question there were problems Sunday.

In the Bengals’ 27-24 win over the Chiefs at Cincinnati, there were issues on both sides of the ball.

The Chiefs had just one sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, while Cincinnati pressured KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes at times with only a three-man rush. Burrow had a 126.6 quarterback rating and misfired on just a half-dozen passes.

Additionally, Harrison Butker missed a field-goal attempt, although it was from 55 yards.

Which of the Chiefs position groups worries you most? Vote in our poll and leave a comment.