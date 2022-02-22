Vote now: Which Chiefs free agent should be KC’s biggest priority to re-sign?

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach will have plenty of work to do this offseason, as The Star’s Herbie Teope outlined in his story about free agency.

When the new NFL year begins on March 16, the Chiefs will have two dozen free agents among its 53-man roster. That’s how things sit now, but Veach could use the franchise tag on at least one player and sign others.

Which player should be the center of attention for Veach and the Chiefs? Safety Tyrann Mathieu or left tackle Orlando Brown? Maybe it should be cornerback Charvarius Ward or defensive end Melvin Ingram?

We’ve compiled a list of eight players for our poll of which free-agent player should be the Chiefs’ top priority to sign in the offseason. Let us know what you think by voting here and/or leave a comment.