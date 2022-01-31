Vote now: What was the big reason for the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to Bengals?

Pete Grathoff
·1 min read
Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com
For all the joy felt in Chiefs Kingdom following a victory over the Bills in the AFC Divisional playoff game, there was an equal amount of sorrow to come from the AFC Conference Championship Game defeat.

The Chiefs lost 27-24 in overtime to the Bengals on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, despite racing to a 21-3 lead.

In the second half and overtime, the Chiefs had just 83 yards of offense and twice turned the ball over on interceptions.

After touchdown drives on their first three possessions, the Chiefs failed to score at the end of the first half despite being on the 1-yard line.

They then went punt, punt, interception, punt, punt, field goal on the final play of the game. They had to settle for that field goal despite having a first down on the Bengals’ 5-yard line as Mahomes was sacked twice.

The Chiefs didn’t gain any yards in OT before the interception.

The Bengals scored on four of their final six interceptions in regulation and then drove into field-goal range and won the game.

It wasn’t just the offense. One week after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked nine times by the Titans, the Chiefs defense got to him just once. And Burrow converted some key third-down plays.

So what is the biggest reason for the Chiefs’ loss? Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment.

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan