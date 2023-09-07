Vote now for the best airports and airport amenities across the US

Traveling through airports can be a stressful and exhausting experience, especially for long-haul flights or during peak seasons. However, at airports both large and small, great concessions and amenities — like lounges, bars, restaurants, and top-notch retailers — can vastly improve the experience by providing convenience, comfort, and entertainment to travelers.

To find the best airport options across the country, USA TODAY 10Best invited an expert panel to nominate their top picks across eight categories, from Best Airport Bar to Best Small Airport. Now, it's your turn to weigh in and decide the winners. You should vote for your favorites once per day, per category until voting ends on Monday, October 2 at noon ET.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best Airport Bar

Which airport bar is your favorite spot enjoy a drink?

There's nothing quite like a cold craft beer, glass of local wine, or creative cocktail to make time spent waiting for a flight fly by. These airport bars, nominated by an expert panel as the best in the U.S., serve stellar drinks in relaxed atmospheres alongside excellent food.

Best Airport for Dining

Which airport do you think has the best dining options?

Eating at the airport doesn't mean you have to settle for bland, overpriced food. At least not at these 20 airports, nominated by an expert panel as having the best food concessions programs in the United States.

Best Airport for Shopping

Which airport has the best set of retailers?

What can make hours spent waiting at an airport go by in a hurry? A little retail therapy. These 20 U.S. airports, nominated as the best for shopping by an expert panel, have top-notch retail programs, offering travelers a wide range of shopping options on either side of security.

Best Airport Grab-And-Go Food

When it comes to grabbing a meal in a hurry, which airport restaurant exceeds expectations?

There's not always time for a proper sit-down meal at the airport. So, when you're hungry but pressed for time before takeoff, these grab-and-go spots — nominated by an expert panel as the best in the U.S. — are a welcome sight.

Best Airport Lounge

Which airport lounge is the best spot to relax?

Waiting at the airport becomes a whole lot better when you're in a luxe airport lounge, complete with comfortable seating, food, drinks, and even showers to freshen up before your flight. These 20 lounges, nominated by a panel of experts, are so nice that you might wish for flight delays.

Best Airport Sit-Down Restaurant

Which airport sit-down restaurant offers the best dining experience?

Longer layovers at the airport don't have to be a drag, especially when you can use that extra time to dine at one of these 20 airport sit-down restaurants, which have been nominated by an expert panel as the best in the United States.

Best Large Airport

Which large airport do you prefer flying into or out of?

Spending time at the airport is an inevitable part of most travel experiences, and the quality of the airport itself can make a big difference. These 20 large airports across the country have been nominated as the best in the U.S. by an expert panel for offering fantastic amenities, top-notch concessions, and the wealth of destinations they serve.

Best Small Airport

Which small airport is your favorite?

While giant airports like JFK, LAX, and ATL often dominate the travel scene due to the sheer number of passengers who pass through them each day, the United States is home to many smaller, friendly airports that take some of the headaches out of travel.

These 20 airports — nominated as the best in the U.S. by an expert panel — serve smaller numbers of passengers each year, yet excel with their commercial flight offerings, easy access, and amenities.

Remember, you can vote once per day in each category. The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on Friday, October 13.

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: Which airports and airport amenities are the best in the US? Vote now