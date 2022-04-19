Vote for the News & Observer’s Triangle girls athlete of the week (4.24.22)

Here are this week’s nominees for the News & Observer’s girls’ high school athlete of the week. Vote as often as you’d like. Polls will close on Sunday, April 24.

Brianna Donnelly, West Johnston Softball: The Wildcats’ sophomore pitched all 14 innings on the mound, shutting out Clayton to lead West Johnston to a 1-0 win that went seven more innings than usual, April 6.

Donnelly is also excelling at the plate batting .455 this season.

West Johnston (10-2) has won eight straight games.

Joslyn Hamilton, Rolesville Track: The Rams’ sophomore won the 300-meter hurdles in a personal-record time of 43.46 at the Panther Invitational at Dudley High, April 16.

Hamilton also ran a personal-best 14.50 to finish fourth at the same meet.

Kailey Hicks, Thales Academy Rolesville Softball: The Knights’ sophomore went 5-for-9 at the plate at the plate with two singles, two doubles, a home run and two stolen bases, while also pitching 10 innings with strikeouts as Thales Academy Rolesville won at Franklin Academy, April 14, and lost 5-4 at Rocky Mount Academy in eight innings, April 12.

Thales Academy Rolesville is 5-4 overall this season.

Coco Jones, St. Mary’s Lacrosse: The St. Mary’s senior midfielder scored six goals, had four assists, two groundballs and 14 draw controls to help her team to a 17-3 win at Chatham Hall (VA), April 13, and 16-15 loss at Forsyth Country Day, April 11.

St. Mary’s is 6-3 overall this season.

Sahara Wilson, Raleigh Charter Track: The Phoenix freshman jumped a then personal-best 15-7 to win the long jump, while also running a personal-record 51.21 to win the 300-meter hurdles at the Durham School of Arts, April 11. Wilson was also runner-up in both the 100-meter dash (13.15) and 200-meter dash (27.75) in personal best times.

Wilson set a new personal-record to win the long jump (15-8.75) again at Durham Academy, April 13.

She also finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (50.45, personal-best) and third in the 100-meter dash.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards.