Vote for the News & Observer’s Triangle boys athlete of the week (4.24.22)

Here are this week’s nominees for the News & Observer’s boys’ high school athlete of the week. Vote as often as you’d like. Polls will close on Sunday, April 24.

Allen Brown, Smithfield Selma Baseball: The Spartans’ senior went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored to lead Smithfield Selma to an 8-7 win over Harnett Central, April 11.

The next night, Brown went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and three stolen bases, while pitching a complete-game, three-hitter with four strikeouts in an 18-3 win at South Johnston, March 12.

J.P. Damare, Cardinal Gibbons Tennis: The Crusaders’ senior went 3-0 in singles and 2-1 in doubles’ play as Cardinal Gibbons beat Jordan and North Raleigh Christian while losing at Durham Academy this week.

Damare, a Gettysburg College (PA) commit, is 15-2 in singles and 16-3 in doubles’ play for Cardinal Gibbons (16-3) this season.

Skyler Locklear, Cleveland Baseball: The Rams’ senior earned the most valuable player of the Johnston County Easter Invitational with his performance on the mound and at the plate in two wins.

Locklear pitching 6.2 innings, earning the win, with three strikeouts, allowing just two hits, while hitting a double and a triple at the plate in a 6-0 win over Clayton in the Johnston County Easter Invitational championship game, April 12.

The previous day, Locklear hit the game-winning home run, while pitching the final inning to earn the victory on the mound in a 4-2 win over West Johnston in the tournament semifinals.

Locklear, an Austin Peay University commit, is hitting .345 with two home runs and 16 RBI, while going 3-2 on the mound with 56 strikeouts in 33 innings with a 0.64 earned-run average (ERA) for Cleveland (11-6) this season.

Dylan Ohlendorf, Voyager Baseball: The Vikings’ junior went 2-for-4 with a doubles, two RBI, while closing out the game with a save on the mound in a 10-5 win over East Wake Academy, April 11.

Ohlendorf also went 2-for-3 with two RBI in a 4-2 loss at North Stanly, April 15.

The next day, Ohlendorf went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, earning another save on the mound in a 3-1 win over Morehead.

Ohlendorf is batting .477 at the plate, while earning fives saves on the mound, while boasting a 1.17 earned-run average for Voyager Academy (3-4) this season.

Ian Rouse, Jordan Track: The Falcons’ ran a personal-best 4:30.72 to win the 1600-meter run at a quad meet with Hillside, North Durham and host, Riverside, April 13.

Rouse also won 800-meter run in 2:03.59 at the same meet.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards.