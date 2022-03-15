Vote for the News & Observer high school Triangle athletes of the week (3.20.22)

Meet the nominees for the News & Observer’s high school athletes of the week in the Triangle.

Boys’ Athletes of the Week

Dylan Axman, Middle Creek lacrosse: The Mustangs’ sophomore had eight saves in a 16-5 win at Green Level March 8.

Axman also had seven save in a 17-2 victory over Green Hope.

Kareem Elkassem, Millbrook golf: The Wildcats’ junior shot a three-under par 33 at North Ridge Country Club to earn medalist honors by three strokes in a Northern Atlantic 4A Conference match March 8.

Elkassem also shot a 4-under par 32, at Olde Liberty to finish as medalist by six shots in a conference match.

He also shot a 1-over par 72 at Salisbury Country Club to finish tied for fifth-place in the opening round of the TYGA Boys’ Challenge, March 11. The second round of the tournament was canceled.

Kyle Hawkins, Ravenscroft baseball: The Ravens’ junior pitched 6.1 innings, striking out four batters, while giving up just six hits to help Ravenscroft to an 8-6 win over the Raleigh Hawks March 10.

Hawkins also threw a player out from right field and went 2-for-4 at the plate in the same game.

Ravenscroft (2-3) also lost to The Burlington School March 11.

Jarrett Huff, Holly Springs lacrosse: The Golden Hawks’ senior scored six goals and had two assists in an 18-9 win at Apex Friendship March 8.

Huff, a Lenoir Rhyne University commit, also scored four goals and had one assist in a 25-0 victory at Cary March 11.

Logan Lowe, Durham School of Arts baseball: The Bulldogs’ sophomore tossed a complete-game one hitter, striking out 14-of-16 batters he faced in a 10-0 win at North Carolina of Science and Math March 8.

Lowe gave up only an infield single in the same game.

Lowe was also 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in the win.

Matthew Southern, Research Triangle tennis: The Raptors’ sophomore won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles while pairing with teammate Dantz Tullis to win 8-4 in doubles to help Research Triangle defeat Franklin Academy March 7.

He also won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles to help the Raptors win 8-1 over Eno River Academy March 10.

Robert Walker, Broughton lacrosse: The Capitals’ junior midfielder had three goals, one assist and two groundballs in a 14-6 victory at Jordan March 7.

Walker also had four goals and two groundballs in an 8-3 win at Fuquay Varina March 11.

Walker has 12 goals and six assists for Broughton (4-1).

Girls’ Athletes of the Week

Dayna Bland, Wakefield softball: The Wolverines’ sophomore had 19 strikeouts on the mound, while going 2-for-5 at the plate to lead Wakefield to wins over Leesville Road (8-0, March 8) and Green Hope (15-5, March 11).

Pascale Gomez, Jordan lacrosse: The Falcons’ junior goalkeeper had nine saves in a 16-2 loss at Northwood March 7.

Gomez also excels in the classroom, where the team captain she boasts a 4.425 grade-point average.

Marin Horn, Panther Creek lacrosse: The Catamounts freshman scored five goals and had one groundball in a 15-10 win at Green Hope March 8.

She also had two goals and a groundball in a 13-6 loss to Apex Friendship March 10.

Reagan Lohr, Wakefield soccer: The Wolverines’ sophomore scored two goals and had one assist in a 4-0 win over Sanderson March 7.

Wakefield also beat Pinecrest 2-0 March 12.

Kayla Nguyen, Green Hope lacrosse: The Falcons’ scored three goals and had four assists to earn their first victory of the season in a 17-5 win over Middle Creek March 11.

Nguyen also had two goals and had three assists in a 15-10 loss to Panther Creek March 8.

Nguyen has nine goals and 10 assists for Green Hope (1-3).

Molly Reed, East Chapel Hill lacrosse: The Wildcats’ senior midfielder had 12 goals, two assists, four groundballs and 21 draw controls as East Chapel Hill beat Broughton, Carrboro and Chapel Hill.

Reed scored seven goals, had one assists and two groundballs in a 23-4 victory at Carrboro March 7.

He also had five goals, one assist, two groundballs and nine draw controls in a 17-7 win at Chapel Hill March 9.

Reed finished the week with seven goals, one assists and 12 draw controls in a 20-7 win over Broughton March 11.

Reed has 32 goals and six assists for East Chapel Hill (5-0).

Laura Cate Westerbeek, Athens Drive soccer: The Jaguars’ senior scored five goals and had three assists to helped Athens Drive to wins over Apex, Jordan and Southern Lee.

Westerbeek scored a goal in a 5-1 win at Jordan March 7.

The next day, she had four goals and two assists in a 9-0 win at Southern Lee.

Westerbeek also had an assist in a 2-0 win over Apex, March 10.

Westerbeek has nine goals and three assists for Athens Drive (5-0-1).

** Information published today includes statistics through March 12.

