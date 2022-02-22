Vote for News & Observer girls high school athlete of the week (2.27.22)

Here are the nominees for the News & Observer girls high school athlete of the week.

MaKayla Ciancanelli, North Raleigh Christian swimming: The Knights’ senior won NCISAA Division I state titles in the 200 and 500 freestyle at Greensboro Aquatic Center Feb. 14.

Ciancanelli is a University of South Carolina commit.

Reychel Douglas, Millbrook Basketball: The 6-foot junior scored 11 points, had 17 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 55-43 win over Wake Forest in the Northern Athletic 4A conference semifinals Feb. 16.

Douglas also had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 49-41 victory over Heritage in the conference championship game Feb. 18.

Douglas is averaging 16.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game for a Millbrook team (19-3) that has won 12 straight games heading into the postseason.

Charlotte Hook, Cary Academy swimming: The Chargers’ senior won state titles in all four events that she competed in to help lead the Cary Academy girls’ swim team to a sixth straight NCISAA Division I state championship at Greensboro Aquatic Center Feb. 14.

Hook won the 200 individual medley, the 100 backstroke, while helping both the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relays to state titles in the same event.

Hook is Stanford University commit.

Jerni Kiaku, Garner basketball: The 5-foot-7 senior averaged 24 points and seven assists per game as Garner won all three games this week to claim the Greater Neuse River 4A conference title.

Kiaku scored 23 points, five assists and five steals in a 77-17 win over South Garner in the first round of the tournament Feb. 14.

Two nights later, Kiaku scored 27 points to go with six rebounds, eight assists and five steals in a 77-25 victory over Willow Spring in the conference semifinals.

She scored 22 points, had eight assists and two steals in a 63-45 win over Southeast Raleigh Feb. 18.

Kiaku, a North Carolina Central University commit, is averaging 24.3 points, 5.1 assists and four steals per game for Garner (24-2) this season.

Indya Nivar, Apex Friendship basketball: The 5-foot-10 senior scored 18 points, had nine rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 70-29, South Wake Athletic conference, semifinal win over Holly Springs Feb. 16.

She also scored 18 points to go with 11 rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 64-58 victory over Panther Creek in the conference championship game Feb. 18.

Nivar, a Stanford University commit, is averaging 18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.4 steals per game for Apex Friendship (24-2) this season.

Precious Ogboko, Durham School of Arts basketball: The 6-foot-3 senior had three more double-doubles as Durham School of Arts beat J.F. Webb and South Granville before losing to Southern Durham in the Northern Lakes’ 2A/3A Conference tournament.

Ogboko scored 13 points, had 13 rebounds, eight blocks and five assists in a 51-28 win over South Granville in the first round of the tournament Feb. 15.

She posted 10 points, 16 rebounds and four steals in a 65-41, semifinal victory over J.F. Webb Feb. 17.

The next night, Ogboko scored 11 points, had 11 rebounds and two blocks in a 62-27 loss to Southern Durham in the Northern Lakes’ 2A/3A conference championship game.

Ogboko averages 18 points, 17.4 points and 2.9 blocks per game for Durham School of Arts (16-9) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 19.

