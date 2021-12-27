Vote in The News & Observer college athlete of the week poll (01.02.21)
Duke guard Wendell Moore Jr. is the reigning News & Observer college athlete of the week.
Four other Triangle athletes are in the spotlight this week.
While the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils opened ACC play with a win over Virginia Tech last week, N.C. State men’s basketball lost its third game in a row and North Carolina bounced back from its 29-point loss to Kentucky with a 20-point win over Appalachian State to wrap up nonconference play.
All three games featured standout individual performances.
Finishing its nonconference schedule with a 43-point win over Charleston Southern, the Duke women’s basketball team also turned in a notable individual showing this past week — from Monday, Dec. 20 through Sunday, Dec. 26.
Here are the nominees for The News & Observer’s college athlete of the week.
Readers can vote as often as they want until Sunday at noon when poll closes.
Paolo Banchero, Duke men’s basketball
Banchero led the way for the Blue Devils in the second half of their, 76-65, comeback win over Virginia Tech. The freshman forward, who finished the game with a team-leading 23 points and a team-best seven rebounds, scored 17 of his points after halftime.
Armando Bacot, North Carolina men’s basketball
With 16 points and 10 rebounds Bacot posted his eighth double-double in 12 games for the Tar Heels, as they rebounded from their loss to Kentucky with a 70-50 win over App State. In addition to leading UNC in scoring, the junior forward had a pair of blocks and shot a team-best 77.8% (7 of 9) from the field.
Elizabeth Balogun, Duke women’s basketball
Balogun had a season-high 14 points as the Blue Devils wrapped up nonconference play with a 78-35 win over Charleston Southern. The senior wing scored 11 of her points (5 of 9) and grabbed seven rebounds in the first half.
Terquavion Smith, N.C. State men’s basketball
Smith was a bright spot for the Wolfpack in its 84-70 loss to Wright State. The freshman guard had a career-high and team-leading 27 points in the losing effort. He made 50% of his shots from the field in the career showing.
