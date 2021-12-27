Vote in The News & Observer college athlete of the week poll (01.02.21)

Duke guard Wendell Moore Jr. is the reigning News & Observer college athlete of the week.

Four other Triangle athletes are in the spotlight this week.

While the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils opened ACC play with a win over Virginia Tech last week, N.C. State men’s basketball lost its third game in a row and North Carolina bounced back from its 29-point loss to Kentucky with a 20-point win over Appalachian State to wrap up nonconference play.

All three games featured standout individual performances.

Finishing its nonconference schedule with a 43-point win over Charleston Southern, the Duke women’s basketball team also turned in a notable individual showing this past week — from Monday, Dec. 20 through Sunday, Dec. 26.

Here are the nominees for The News & Observer’s college athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Sunday at noon when poll closes.

Paolo Banchero, Duke men’s basketball

Banchero led the way for the Blue Devils in the second half of their, 76-65, comeback win over Virginia Tech. The freshman forward, who finished the game with a team-leading 23 points and a team-best seven rebounds, scored 17 of his points after halftime.

Duke’s Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket against Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma (22) during the second half on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Banchero lead all scores with 23 points and the Blue Devils to a 76-65 victory.

Armando Bacot, North Carolina men’s basketball

With 16 points and 10 rebounds Bacot posted his eighth double-double in 12 games for the Tar Heels, as they rebounded from their loss to Kentucky with a 70-50 win over App State. In addition to leading UNC in scoring, the junior forward had a pair of blocks and shot a team-best 77.8% (7 of 9) from the field.

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) drives to the basket against Appalachian State’s Michael Eads Jr. (10) and Donovan Gregory (11) during the second half on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Bacot lead the Tar Heels with 16 points in their 70-50 victory.

Elizabeth Balogun, Duke women’s basketball

Balogun had a season-high 14 points as the Blue Devils wrapped up nonconference play with a 78-35 win over Charleston Southern. The senior wing scored 11 of her points (5 of 9) and grabbed seven rebounds in the first half.

Duke guard Elizabeth Balogun (4) and South Carolina guard LeLe Grissett (24) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Terquavion Smith, N.C. State men’s basketball

Smith was a bright spot for the Wolfpack in its 84-70 loss to Wright State. The freshman guard had a career-high and team-leading 27 points in the losing effort. He made 50% of his shots from the field in the career showing.

N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (0) shoots after being fouled by Wright State’s Trey Calvin (1) during the second half of Wright State’s 84-70 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

