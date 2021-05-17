Vote for the News & Observer athlete of the week l 5.22.21

Meet the nominees for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they would like until Saturday, early afternoon, when the poll will close.

Lizzie Ball, Chapel Hill Soccer: The Tigers’ scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over Northern Guilford in the 3A state semifinals, May 11.

Cox Mill also beat Chapel Hill 1-0 in the 3A state championship game at Grimsley High in Greensboro May 15.

Ball had 13 goals and nine assists for Chapel Hill (17-2) this season.

Nolan Connaughton, Middle Creek Baseball: The Mustangs’ senior pitched a complete-game shutout with four strikeouts while allowing only two hits in a 12-0 win at Garner May 13.

Middle Creek also lost 5-0 to Fuquay Varina May 11.

Connaughton is 2-0 on the mound with 19 strikeouts in 15.2 innings for Middle Creek (5-1, through Sunday).

Ainsley Donovan, Heritage Track: The Huskies’ sophomore broke a personal and school record, running a 5:46.34 to win the 1,600-meter run in a dual meet at Wakefield May 13. The previous 1,600-meter mark was set in 2017.

She also won the 800-meter run with a 2:33.50 in the same meet.

Ryan Hench, Orange Baseball: The Panthers’ sophomore tossed a complete-game two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts in a 5-0 win at Chapel Hill May 11. He also went 1-for-4 with an RBI at the plate in the same game.

Hench was 0-for-1 at the plate in an 8-6 loss to West Stokes May 14.

Orange also won by forfeit in a game scheduled with Southern Durham May 13.

Hench is 2-0 with 19 strikeouts in 12 innings on the mound, while batting .400 with a double and three RBI at the plate for Orange (6-1) this season.

Elliot Hollis, Enloe Wrestling: The Eagles’ sophomore went 2-0 this week to improve to 5-1 overall through Sunday.

Hollis beat Knightdale’s Henry Rena-Villa at 170 pounds and Millbrook’s Connor Friedman in a tri-match at Millbrook May 14.

Hollis also excels in the classroom with 4.125 grade-point average in the classroom.

Dillon Leacock, Millbrook Track: The Wildcats’ senior ran the state’s second fastest time with 15.04 to win the 110-meter hurdles in meet with Leesville Road May 12.

Story continues

Leacock already posted the No. 1 time in the nation in the 400-meter hurdles, running a 53.65 at the James Carter Invitational May 9.

Leacock, an eight-time All-American and National Honor Society member, has offers from multiple Division I schools, according to Millbrook track coach Gabrielle Brown.

Savannah Krupica, Holly Springs Track: The Golden Hawks’ freshman broke the school record with a personal best 11:20.30 to win the 3200-meter run at South Garner May 12.

Krupica won the same race by 52 seconds leading Holly Springs’ girls’ track team to win over host South Garner.

Arial Pearce, North Johnston Tennis: The Panthers’ senior No. 1 singles’ player won both her singles (6-0, 6-0) and doubles’ match (8-2 with teammate Sarah Batten) to lead North Johnston to a 7-2 win at Nash Central May 11.

Pearce also won in both singles (8-1) and doubles (8-0 with Batten) in a 9-0 win at Beddingfield May 13.

Pearce is 4-0 in both singles and doubles’ play for North Johnston (4-0, through Sunday).

Ashleigh Pemberton, Leesville Road Track: The Pride junior ran personal-best to win both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs in a tri-meet with Franklin Academy and host Millbrook May 12.

Pemberton ran a 5:34.80 in the 1,600-meter run and a 12:13 in the 3,200-meter run to set new personal best times.

The Millbrook girls’ track team finished second-place in the meet as a team.

Walt Reese, Cardinal Gibbons Tennis: The Crusaders’ junior No. 1 singles’ player teamed with Joe Wayand to win the 4A state doubles’ championship at the Millbrook Exchange Park May 15.

Reese and Wayand won the 4A state championship match, 6-0, 6-2 over Leesville Road.

Reese and Wayand were a perfect 14-0 this season.

Ben Smith, East Chapel Hill Baseball: The Wildcats’ junior earned the victory on the mound with six strikeouts in six innings of work, while going 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and two walks in an 8-3 victory at Northwood May 14.

Smith was also 1-for-2 with a run scored and a stolen base in a 9-8 win over Cedar Ridge May 11.

Smith is 1-0 on the mound with 17 strikeouts in 12 innings of work, while hitting .600 with a double, three RBI for East Chapel Hill (5-2, through Sunday).

Carl Thames, West Johnston Wrestling: The Wildcats’ senior went 3-0 this week to improve to 10-0, through Sunday.

Thames beat his opponent from South Johnston at 182 pounds in a first round pine May 12.

The next day, Thames won his match at 195 pounds against West Harnett.

Thames also won at 182 pounds by forfeit against Neuse Charter the same day.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 15.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardsraleighnewsobserver@gmail.com.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here





