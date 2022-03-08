Vote for Midlands high school Wrestler of the Year. Who’s the best of the best?

It’s time to vote for The State’s Midlands Wrestler of the Year for the 2021-21 season in both the S.C. High School League and the S.C. Independent Schools Association. To be nominated, a wrestler had to win an individual state championship. Voting ends at noon Saturday, and you can vote as many times you like. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page on Saturday. (This is not scientific and is meant to be just for fun.)

SCHSL Wrestler of the Year Nominees

▪ Jeremiah Barzanti (Class 4A, Lugoff-Elgin, 106): Top-ranked wrestler in his class by SCMat; won his first state championship this year.

▪ Blue Stiffler (Class 5A, Spring Valley, 138): Freshman won state championship in first season on varsity.

▪ Jacob Osmanski (Class 2A, Pelion, 160): Became just second state champion in Pelion history.

▪ Justin Hayes (Class 4A, Irmo, 160): Won 160-pound title after winning at 152 pounds last year.

▪ Cam Grier (Class 3A, Mid-Carolina, 195): Senior won his first state championship.

▪ Patrick Brophy (Class 5A Chapin, 195): Completed unbeaten season with state championship.

▪ Ian Pullen (Class 3A, Mid-Carolina, 220): Junior won his first state championship.

▪ Karrington Charles (Class 4A, Lugoff-Elgin 285): Won 285-pound title after finishing runner-up last year.

SCISA Wrestler of the Year Nominees

▪ Cobin Rabon (Hammond, 106): Won state championship as a seventh-grader

▪ Jason Wagner (Cardinal Newman, 113): Won championship as eighth-grader.

▪ Reese Carson (Ben Lippen, 120): Sophomore won championship after being a runner-up in 2021.

▪ Graham Friesner (Hammond, 126): Freshman won first state championship.

▪ Luke Martin (Hammond, 132): Won second state championship after winning at 113 last year.

▪ Myles Roberts (Heathwood Hall, 145): Won fifth state championship of his career in fourth different weight class.

▪ Zach MacDougald (Ben Lippen, 152): Won first state championship after finishing second at 145 last year.

▪ Leo Addeo (Hammond, 160): Won third state championship and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler in SCISA individual championships.

▪ AJ Reyes (Cardinal Newman, 170): Junior won first state championship.

▪ McIver Merritt (Heathwood Hall, 182): Won third state championship, all at different weight classes.

▪ Pierce Avery (Heathwood Hall, 195): Won first state championship of his career

▪ Price Medlin (Ben Lippen, 220): Repeated as 220-pound champion.