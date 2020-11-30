How to vote on I’m a Celebrity by phone, text or app

North has been the break-out star of ‘I’m a Celebrity’ 2020 (Rex Features)

The voting has begun on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2020, with Hollie Arnold becoming the first star to leave the camp.

This year’s series has seen a lot of changes, including a relocation to Wales due to the pandemic, but one thing is the same – viewers can still vote for celebrities to take part in BushTucker trials and for their favourite contestants to stay on the show

How to vote on the app

A free way to vote is by downloading the official I’m a Celebrity app.

It is available on the App Store, iTunes, and Google Play.

To vote, click on the ‘Vote’ tab at the bottom of the app and when voting is open during the show simply press the button to choose a celebrity.

How to vote by phone

Viewers can also pick up the phone and dial the number for their chosen campmate.

Dial 09020 44 24 followed by the two numbers corresponding to each campmate, which are revealed by Ant and Dec during the show.

Votes made by phone cost 50p per vote. They could also cost more depending on the phone provider.

How to vote by text

Use the number 644 24 followed by the two numbers for your chosen campmate to vote by text.

Texts to the show cost 50p.

