'Vote the a-holes out': Patagonia's new tag wants to stand up to climate deniers

Patagonia is using its clothes to make a statement about climate change.

The retailer features a new clothing tag that reads, "Vote the a-holes out" on the back of its shorts in an attempt to stand up to climate deniers.

Patagonia founder, Yvon Chouinard, has used the slogan when referring to politicians who deny climate change. The new tags can be found on Patagonia's 2020 Men’s and Women’s Road to Regenerative Organic Stand-Up Shorts.

"Yvon Chouinard has been saying, 'Vote the a-holes out' for several years, and it refers to politicians from any party who deny or disregard the climate crisis and ignore science, not because they aren’t aware of it but because their pockets are lined with money from oil and gas interests," Patagonia spokesperson Tessa Byars said.

Patagonia's political tag went viral after Twitter user @CoreyCiorciari posted a photo of the short's tag on Sept. 11.

The Ventura, California-based clothing company encourages its customers to hit the ballot boxes this November in the Time to Vote campaign, formed before the 2018 elections by Levi Strauss, PayPal and Patagonia. Time to Vote said 700 companies have joined this year.

Patagonia's website includes an Activism section with resources on Senate races and information on how to vote.

The company pledged to give workers time off to vote in the presidential election this November.

