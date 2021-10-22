With vote to hold Trump advisor Bannon in contempt, SC Rep. Mace put partisanship aside

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace stood up for the rule of law this week by voting to hold Steve Bannon, once a key advisor to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress.

Bannon, along with other figures from the Trump administration, had been subpoenaed by the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and failed to comply with the subpoena.

Mace was one of only nine Republicans, and the sole South Carolina Republican, who voted to hold Bannon in contempt. She told our reporter Caitlin Byrd that her vote was about protecting the investigative and subpoena powers of Congress. “I want the ability to investigate and have subpoena power in the future, and I don’t want to water that down in the future because there are things I’m going to want to investigate. It goes both ways, right? This is a bipartisan issue,” Mace said.

We welcome Mace’s decision to go beyond the partisan politics of the moment this week and on Jan. 6 when she voted to certify the presidential election results.

In an interview with NPR, shortly after the Jan. 6 attack, she said she recognized that Joe Biden had won the election.

In that same interview, she spoke of her experience on Jan.6.

“It was scary. At one point, the Cannon Office Building, where my office resides, was evacuated due to threats. We found out later there were - there was not one, but there were multiple pipe bombs planted or delivered to the Republican Party in different places in D.C. on the Capitol. It was un-American what happened yesterday. These were not protesters. These are rioters, violent rioters. This was anarchy,” Mace said.

That’s why her June vote against creating the Select Committee and investigating the events of that day was particularly disappointing. She knew what happened was “un-American.”

We urge Mace to continue to support the committee’s efforts to understand what happened that terrible day and hold those responsible for what a Congressional resolution described as “one of the darkest days of our democracy.”