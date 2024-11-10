Vote for which high school football game The Observer covers Friday night

South Meck takes the field for their friday night game vs the Providence Panthers Friday November 8, 2024.

Friday is one of the biggest nights of the high school sports calendar: The N.C. private school state championships will be played and the NCHSAA public school playoffs begin.

Beginning today, The Observer is going to run a fan vote each week to determine where the media company should send reporters and photographers to cover a high school football game of the week. This contest will also carry over to basketball season.

You can vote as often as you like. The poll will close Wednesday at 6 p.m.

1A PLAYOFFS

Elkin at Corvian Community

Bishop McGuinness at Mountain Island Charter

2A PLAYOFFS

Lexington at Forest Hills

TW Andrews at Monroe

West Lincoln at Mount Pleasant

3A PLAYOFFS

Hunter Huss at West Charlotte

Northeast Guilford at JM Robinson

Montgomery Central at South Point

4A PLAYOFFS

Porter Ridge at Charlotte Catholic

South Iredell at Hough

Alexander Central at Mooresville

TC Roberson at Sun Valley

AL Brown at Weddington

How to vote

To vote in the poll, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here