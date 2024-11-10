Vote for which high school football game The Observer covers Friday night
Friday is one of the biggest nights of the high school sports calendar: The N.C. private school state championships will be played and the NCHSAA public school playoffs begin.
Beginning today, The Observer is going to run a fan vote each week to determine where the media company should send reporters and photographers to cover a high school football game of the week. This contest will also carry over to basketball season.
You can vote as often as you like. The poll will close Wednesday at 6 p.m.
1A PLAYOFFS
Elkin at Corvian Community
Bishop McGuinness at Mountain Island Charter
2A PLAYOFFS
Lexington at Forest Hills
TW Andrews at Monroe
West Lincoln at Mount Pleasant
3A PLAYOFFS
Hunter Huss at West Charlotte
Northeast Guilford at JM Robinson
Montgomery Central at South Point
4A PLAYOFFS
Porter Ridge at Charlotte Catholic
South Iredell at Hough
Alexander Central at Mooresville
TC Roberson at Sun Valley
AL Brown at Weddington
How to vote
To vote in the poll, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.
