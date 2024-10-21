Vote for The Herald’s high school athlete of the week (10.25.24)

The Herald’s athlete of the week banner

Here are the nominees for The Herald’s high school athlete of the week.

The poll will close Friday at noon.

Vote now. Vote often.

Note: Results may not always be shown.

This week’s nominees

C.J. Broughton, Northwestern Football: The 5-foot-7, 170-pound senior wide receiver had five catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in a 55-7 win over Rock Hill Oct. 18.

Northwestern is still undefeated at 9-0 this season.

Addison Burke, Legion Collegiate Volleyball: The Lancers’ senior outside hitter had 38 kills, 17 digs and a block in a 3-1 win over Kings Mountain on Senior Night Oct. 10.

Burke also had 14 kills, 10 digs and an ace in 3-0 win at Blythewood Oct. 15.

Burke, an Eastern Kentucky University commit, has 439 kills, 208 digs, 62 aces and 24 blocks, for Legion Collegiate (35-6-3) this season.

Ben Carroll, Indian Land Cross Country: The Warriors’ senior ran a 18:35.90 to win the Lancaster County Cross-Country championships by nearly 45 seconds at Lancaster High Oct. 19.

Carroll won his second straight Lancaster County cross country title.

Alivia Cleveland, Fort Mill girls’ cross-country: The Yellow Jackets’ junior ran a 19:05.36 to win the Bob Jenkins’ York County Cross-Country Championships at Clover High Oct. 19.

Cleveland’s run also led the Fort Mill girls’ cross country team to a York County title by 68 points the same day.

Cleveland won her fourth straight York County championship, having first won the title in 2021 as an eighth-grader.

Bella Corbi, Fort Mill girls’ swimming: The Yellow Jackets’ freshman finished fourth in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley at the 5A state championships in Columbia Oct. 18-19.

Corbi, who also helped the 400 freestyle relay to a third-place finish, helped the Fort Mill girls’ swim team to their third straight, 5A state championship the same day.

Corbi was an all-region and all-state performer for Fort Mill this season.

Reagan Lynch, Catawba Ridge girls’ golf: The Copperheads’ senior shot a 6-over-par 78 to win the Region III 5A title and player of the year honors at Chester Golf Club Oct. 15.

Lynch’s play also helped the Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team to a region title, completing a perfect 12-0 regular season.

Cam McMillon, South Pointe football: The 6-foot-3, 221-pound junior quarterback went 19 for 23 for 355 yards passing and three touchdowns in a 42-13 win over Lancaster Oct. 18.

McMillon has 1,604 yards passing and 17 touchdowns for South Pointe (6-2) this season.

McMillon already has over 7,000 yards passing and 70 touchdown passes in his high school career.

Landon Stone, Clover football: The 6-foot, 195-pound senior running back had 157 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries to lead Clover to a 21-7 win over Indian Land Oct. 18.

Stone, an all-state selection as a junior, has helped Clover to a 5-3 record this season.

Brayden Thew, Northwestern swimming: The Trojans’ sophomore swam a personal-best 2:03.01 to finish 22nd overall at the 5A state championships in Columbia Oct. 18.

Thew also swam a personal-record 5:29.30 to finish 26th-place in the 500 freestyle at states the same day.

Thew finished off the state meet by helped the 400 freestyle relay to a 13th-place finish.

The Northwestern boys’ swim team finished 16th overall at the 5A state championships.

Gianna Toscano, Catawba Ridge girls’ swimming: The Copperheads’ seventh-grader wont 6-3 at No. 2 singles and 6-3 at No. 1 doubles to help Catawba Ridge to a 4-3 win over Rock Hill Oct. 15.

Toscano also won 6-1, 3-6, 10-5 in singles to help Catawba Ridge to a 4-2 victory at Clover Oct. 17.

Catawba Ridge is 6-6 this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through October 19.

How to vote

To vote in the poll, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here