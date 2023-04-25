Vote for The Fresno Bee prep boys Athlete of the Week for April 17-22

Vote for The Fresno Bee Boys Athlete of the Week for April 17-22.

The 18 high school athletes nominated come from baseball, track and field and volleyball.

You can vote until 11:59 p.m. May 1. To vote again, hit refresh.

Past winners are Isac Mandujano of Dos Palos baseball, Keynen Gomez of Bullard baseball, Anthony Pompa of Dinuba baseball, McKay Madsen of Clovis North track and field, Brendenn O’Neil of Clovis volleyball, Caleb Cazares of Clovis North baseball, Miguel Alvarado of Selma baseball, Marshel Sanders of Clovis West basketball, Logan Kilbert of Sierra basketball, Xavier Gordon of Liberty-Madera Ranchos baseball, Bryan Lopez of Clovis North soccer, Issac Martinez of Clovis West basketball, Jaylen Bryant of Clovis North basketball, Christian Calvillo of Clovis North basketball, Loukas Jones of Clovis North basketball, Jordan Espinoza of Clovis North basketball, Jaylen Bryant of Clovis North basketball and Mihran Semerdzhyan of Clovis North soccer.

Coaches may nominate an athlete for next week’s prep poll by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

Can’t see the survey? You may need to turn off your ad block.