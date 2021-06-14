Debate continues on Ontario election spending bill that uses notwithstanding clause

TORONTO — Opposition politicians in Ontario attempted on Monday to stall a vote on a bill that employs rarely-used powers to limit third-party advertising in the run-up to elections.

A vote was scheduled for the afternoon on the bill that uses the notwithstanding clause – which lets legislatures override portions of the charter – to reintroduce part of a law declared unconstitutional by a judge last week.

Bill 307, which was debated in an emergency session over the weekend, is expected to pass given that the Progressive Conservatives hold a majority in the legislature.

The Opposition, however, attempted to drag out the process on Monday, introducing a variety of motions on pandemic-related issues they argued should be the focus of the sitting.

"We're going to do everything we can to prevent the government from ramming this through," NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said.

Horwath and other opposition politicians have criticized the government for using the notwithstanding clause to push through the legislation. They say it is a power grab meant to silence critics ahead of next year's provincial election.

The government has argued its amendments to the Election Finances Act are necessary to protect the vote from money and outside influence.

Premier Doug Ford said Monday that he wouldn't be swayed.

"We're fighting for democracy," Ford said at Queen's Park. "I'll work all day, all night to protect the people."

The NDP’s filibuster tactic was waylaid by early Monday afternoon as the Speaker of the House moved into a second of three votes on the bill before hearing all members' points of order.

Horwath accused Speaker Ted Arnott of violating legislative traditions to support the government’s bill.

“If you continue to violate the long-standing traditions of the house for partisan reasons you run the very serious risk of losing the confidence of the official Opposition,” she wrote in a letter to Arnott.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Morgan sided with a group of unions last week when he found it was unnecessary for the government to double the restricted pre-election spending period for third-party advertisements.

A bill that took effect this spring had stretched the restricted spending period from six months to one year before an election is called, but kept the spending limit of $600,000 the same.

Morgan found that the government didn't provide an explanation for doubling the limit, and his decision meant sections of the law involved in the court challenge were no longer in effect.

Unions had argued the limit infringed on their rights to free speech, but the attorney general argued the changes were necessary to protect elections from outside influence.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra repeated those arguments on Monday, saying the amendments were necessary to protecting elections.

"They (the opposition) want a system where there are no rules," Calandra said. "We insist that elections be done fairly."

He has also argued that it was necessary to recall legislators from their summer break to attend to the matter, because Morgan's judgment voided all limits on pre-election spending ahead of the June 2, 2022 vote.

Green party leader Mike Schreiner said the emergency weekend sitting revealed the government's priorities during the pandemic.

"It showed how quickly the government is willing to act to violate people's charter rights and silence critics to address government priorities: re-election," he said during debate on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press