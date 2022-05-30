Vote for The Charlotte Observer softball players of the year (06.03.22)

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer’s high school softball player of the year. There are two awards, for overall player and pitcher.

To be considered for this Reader’s Choice awards, a player’s statistics had to rank among the top 10 on MaxPreps statewide in a major statistical category.

Softball players of the year nominees

Taylor Barlow, South Mecklenburg: ranked among top 10 in the state with 46 RBIs.

Jenna Borkey, Hough: ranked among top 10 in the state with 47 RBIs in 24 games.

Emma Clarke, West Rowan: ranked among the top 10 in the state with 13 home runs in 25 games. She led the state with 54 RBIs.

Anna Hinde, Charlotte Christian: ranked among the top 10 in the state with 13 home runs in 25 games.

Mattie Poulos, South Stanly: Ranked No. 5 in the state in home runs with 14 in 25 games. Poulous was No. 5 in RBIs with 49.

Jaden Redfern, North Mecklenburg: ranked No. 7 in the state in batting average (.714)

Teagan Ritchie, West Stanly: Tied for the N.C. lead in home runs with 18 in 31 games. Ritchie was No. 7 in RBIs with 47.

Abi Sawyers, Queens Grant: Ranked third in the state with 52 RBIs.

Taliyah Thomas, East Lincoln: ranked among the top 10 in the state in home runs with 13 in 25 games.

Riley Vogel, Fred T. Foard: Ranked No. 4 in the state in batting average (.738)

Berkeley Whitten, Providence: Ranked No. 4 in home runs in the state with 16 in 25 games.

Softball Pitcher of the year nominees

Leah Correll, East Lincoln: 0.57 ERA ranked No. 10 in North Carolina. She had 136 innings pitched. Correll ranked No. 3 statewide with 23 wins.

Wynne Gore, Charlotte Christian: Ranked No. 5 in the state with 20 wins for the private school state champions.

Gracie Hollingsworth, Union Academy: 263 strikeouts in 134.1 innings ranked No. 3 in the state.

Lily Huneycutt, West Stanly: led the state with 25 wins. She was 25-2.

Aidan Ledbetter, Crest: Ranked among the state’s top 10 with 20 wins. She was 20-3 this season.

