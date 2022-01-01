Vote for the Charlotte Observer HS male, female athlete and coach of the year

As we begin a new year, we decided to take a look back at the one that just ended.

We’re holding a vote to name the Observer’s male and female athlete of the year and newspaper’s the coach of the year for 2021. One caveat: the candidates for the boys and girls awards must still be in high school. Players who graduated in June were not considered.

Eligible nominees played a sport in 2021, and that includes the winter sports that began in late 2020. Nominees were named by the Observer’s sports staff.

Readers can vote as often as they want. The poll will close Saturday, Oct. 8.

Male Athlete of the year nominees

Seth Christmas, Hopewell baseball: N.C. baseball coaches association all-state pick, a shortstop, was named I-MECK 4A player of the year. He hit .478 with 14 RBIs and two home runs.

Calvert Clark, Charlotte Christian baseball: 6-foot-4, 205-pound right hander is an all-state pick signed to Clemson. He helped lead the Knights to a state championship last season.

Ewan Gath, Providence soccer: named Charlotte Observer player of the year, Gath had five goals and seven assists this fall as a center midfielder. He was Southwestern 4A player of the year and Region 9 player of the year. He was also named to the US Soccer Coaches Mid-Atlantic All-Region team.

Alex Jessey, Providence Day lacrosse: scored three goals in the N.C. Independent Schools championship game in May, leading his team to a 10-7 win over Christ School. Providence Day, which started its program in 1996, won its first state title in 2007. The Chargers reached the finals in 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2018.

Jacob Laney, Porter Ridge cross-country: Charlotte Observer runner of the year won the 4A Midwest Regional, plus the Southern Carolinas conference and Union County championships. He was 4A state runner-up.

Drew Lanzo, Hickory Grove baseball: threw six innings with seven strikeouts and one earned run allowed in a 4-2 over High Point Christian to win the NCISAA 3A state title in the spring. Lanzo’s team finished 28-2 and on a 25-game win streak. For the season, Lanzo hit .397 with 24 RBIs. He was 8-0 as a pitcher with 83 strikeouts and allowed 14 earned runs allowed in 51.1 innings.

Story continues

Daylin Lee, Shelby football: junior QB threw for 3,833 yards and 50 touchdowns for the N.C. 2A state champions. He threw just five interceptions. He completed 231-of-354 passes and was the Charlotte Observer All-Region first team selection.

Kyle Montaperto, Central Academy wrestling: named most outstanding 2A wrestler at the state championships, Montaperto led his team to a third place finish and he won the 120-pound state title.

Nicholas Patrignani, Hough soccer: Queen City Athletic Conference player of the year was an all-state pick who had 24 goals, 18 assists.

James Pearce, Chambers football: the N.C. Super Team defensive player of the year was also named Observer All-Area defensive player of the year this fall, when he had 14.5 sacks and led the Cougars to the state finals.

Daniel Sanford, Chambers basketball: the only junior to make first team All-Charlotte Observer last season, Sanford was I-MECK 4A player of the year after averaging 21.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and two blocks per game.

Daylan Smothers, Chambers football: Smothers won the N.C. Mr. Football Award in the spring season and was a top 3 finalist in the fall, when he ran for more than 1,500 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was named Charlotte Observer all-area offensive player of the year in both seasons.

Cameron Stinson, Mallard Creek wrestling: finished the season 33-0, winning the 106-pound state championship.

Caleb Surratt, Union Academy golf: shot a 3-under-par 69 at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club to win the 1A state championship last May to win the state title. He was 3-under without a single bogey on the back nine.

Judd Utermark, Charlotte Christian baseball: all-state pick was big part of the Knights’ 17th state championship team. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound infielder is a Mississippi recruit.

Zachary Wilder, Stuart Cramer cross-country: East Carolina recruit was first team All-Observer and was 3A state champion this season.

Marco Wright, Gaston Day soccer: all-state forward had 44 goals and 10 assists to lead the Spartans to the N.C. 2A state title.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

(To vote more than once, refresh the page)

Girls Athlete of the year nominees

Kadie Becker, South Caldwell softball: the N.C. Softball Coaches Association’s 4A pitcher of the year, Becker has committed to the Charlotte 49ers and has a 4.429 GPA. She hit .488 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs. She was 10-1 as a pitcher with a 1.42 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 74 innings.

Drew Brown, Gaston Day volleyball: Lehigh University signee had 594 kills, 338 digs and 21 blocks for the private school 2A champs. Brown was named all-state and All-Observer.

Kasey Cone, Charlotte Country Day cross-country: NCISAA state champion, a sophomore, helped lead the Bucs to their first-ever state championship. She also won the CISAA conference title.

Lyles Deschamps, Myers Park field hockey: senior midfielder was Charlotte Observer player of the year this fall. She scored 10 goals and had 11 assists and was named all-state, all-South Region and Charlotte Metro conference player of the year.

Akala Garrett, Harding girls track: named most outstanding performer of the 4A meet last June, when she won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. She also ran in the 800-meter relay, which also won a state title.

Maggie Gehrig, Charlotte Catholic tennis: Charlotte Observer player of the year was 23-0 in singles and 12-0 in doubles. She won the N.C. 4A singles state title. Gehrig is a Villanova recruit.

Katelyn Griggs, Gray Stone Day golf: The NC private school 1A/2A state champ also won the 1A/2A Central Regional title shooting an even-par 72.

Madison Hill, Jay M. Robinson tennis: Sophomore won the N.C. 2A state championship, going 16-0 in singles.

Sanu Jallow, West Mecklenburg track: won the 800-meter state title in record time, beating a five-year-old state record. She has signed with Texas A&M after moving to the United States at 9 years old from Gambia, a small country in West Africa, not knowing how to speak English.

Cameron Park, Charlotte Country Day field hockey: all-state and all-region pick had 27 goals and seven assists.

Alyssa Presiano, Cuthbertson cross-country: Charlotte Observer runner of the year was the only girl in the area to break 18 minutes this season. She ran a personal best 17:57.80 to win the Speed Week Invitational at McAlpine Park Oct. 6, and she finished fourth at states.

Elizabeth Rudisill, Myers Park golf: Charlotte Observer player of the year, a freshman, was 4A state runner-up.

Alexis Shelton, Ardrey Kell volleyball: Oklahoma University recruit was Charlotte Observer player of the year and an American Volleyball Association All-American. She had 521 kills, 274 digs and 73 blocks to lead the Knights to a 31-2 record and state championship game appearance.

Blanca Thomas, Charlotte Catholic basketball: top 10 national recruit in the class of 2024, Thomas was the only freshman to make first or second team All Charlotte Observer last season.

Alexis Wolgemuth, Fred T. Foard golf: senior closed out her career this fall with a 3A state title. She won a state championship (two 2A doubles, one 2A singles) in each of her four high school seasons.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

(To vote more than once, refresh the page)

Coach of the year nominees

Erica Adcock, Myers Park field hockey: Charlotte Observer coach of the year led the Mustangs to their second state championship, beating East Chapel Hill 3-0 on Nov. 6. Myers Park also won the state title in May after the fall 2020 season was delayed due to COVID-19.

Stuart Belizaire, Olympic girls track: led his team to its second NCHSAA 4A championship in school history and first in 21 years. Olympic won one event, the 1,600 relay, but had great balance to win the team crown.

Derek Bing, Gaston Day volleyball: after being state runner-up for three straight seasons, Bing led his team to the championship this fall. Gaston Day finished 30-9, including 25-0 against N.C. teams. Bing’s team beat five different defending state champions.

Jerry Castro, North Lincoln boys cross-country: Charlotte Observer coach of the year led his team to a fifth straight state championship and its first at the 3A level.

Joe Evans, South Mecklenburg football: The Observer’s all-area football coach of the year this fall, Evans led the Sabres to a share of the SoMECK conference championship and a second round playoff berth. South Meck had four winning seasons from 1998-2019. Evans produced back-to-back winning seasons in the spring and fall.

Glenwood Ferebee, Chambers football: Ferebee was named the N.C. Super Team state coach of the year in the spring season after leading his team to the state championship. Ferebee led the Cougars back to the finals again in the fall, before Chambers lost to Cardinal Gibbons 14-2. Ferebee resigned shortly after that game.

Daniel Karaszewski, Ardrey Kell girls golf: Charlotte Observer coach of the year led the Knights to SoMECK 4A conference and 4A Western Regional championships.

Jeff McInnis, Combine Academy basketball: The N.C. Super Team all-state coach of the year for the 2020-21 season, McInnis led his team to a national ranking in its second season and a non-association state championship. He was also Charlotte Observer coach of the year.

David Paige, Charlotte Latin wrestling: Paige led the Hawks to the N.C. Independent Schools state championship in February. It marked the 10th consecutive year that Charlotte Latin has won or shared the private schools’ state wrestling team title. The Hawks won the crown outright from 2012-2019, then shared the title in 2020 with Providence Day.

Tim Queen, Hough girls swimming: Queen’s team won the 4A state championship in February, winning for the fourth time since 2016 at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.

Donnell Rhyne, Chambers girls basketball: led his team to an unbeaten season and a second straight state championship. Was named Charlotte Observer All-Region and N.C. Super Team All-State coach of the year.

Greg Simmons, Charlotte Christian: led the Knights to their 17th state championship last spring and Simmons won his 16th title with the program.

David Steeves, Shelby boys soccer: Led the Golden Lions to a 23-1-2 record and a N.C. 2A state championship this fall. It was Shelby’s third soccer state title in school history and its first since 2010.

Julie van Olden, Marvin Ridge girls tennis: Charlotte Observer coach of the year led her team to a 23-0 record and the program’s first 4A state championship. Marvin Ridge shut out 19 of 23 opponents.

Kirk Walsh, Cuthbertson girls cross-country: led his team to fifth straight state championship this season and was named Charlotte Observer coach of the year.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

(To vote more than once, refresh the page)