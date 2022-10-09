Vote for The Charlotte Observer HS football offensive player of the week (10.14.22).

Meet the nominees for The Charlotte Observer’s high school football offensive player of the week.

Mason Avery, West Lincoln: in a 35-26 win over Newton-Conover, Avery ran 35 times for a school-record 397 yards and two touchdowns. Avery’s performance is the 41st best public rushing performance in history. On defense, Avery had 11 tackles and two tackles for a loss.

Dymere Edwards, Cox Mill: in a blowout win at AL Brown Monday, Edwards completed 16-of-21 passes for 335 yards and five touchdowns.

Cam Estep, Charlotte Christian: In Friday’s 56-6 win over Harrell’s Christian, Estep was 9-for-9 passing for 275 yards and five touchdowns. He hit Grant Tucker three times for 142 yards and three of those scores.

Maddox Greene, Watauga: in a 34-20 win over Alexander Central, Greene ran 16 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns, averaging more than seven yards per attempt. He completed 3-of-4 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Anthony Hawkins, Hickory Grove: sophomore ran 14 times for a school-record 323 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-18 win over Grace Christian. Hickory Grove (7-0) has set a new school-record for consecutive wins. That’s a top 25 rushing performance all-time by a Mecklenburg County athlete.

Elijah Holmes, Olympic: in a 63-14 win over Berry, Holmes completed 17-of-19 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns. He had two rushing touchdowns for the Trojans, who are 7-0.

Kaden Kline, Central Cabarrus: Kline threw for a career-high 371 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-24 win over East Rowan. In the past two weeks, Kline has thrown for 691 yards, eight touchdowns and completed 69 percent of his passes.

Josh LeClair, Ardrey Kell: 16-of-21 passing for 263 yards and two touchdowns, plus a rushing TD in Friday’s 43-12 win over South Meck.

Sean McFarland, Marvin Ridge: in a 44-0 win over Cuthbertson, McFarland, an offensive lineman, graded at 93 percent with 14 knockdowns and no sacks allowed.

Ben Mauney, Burns: 13-of-19 for 232 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-6 win over Thomas Jefferson.

Rykin Maxwell, North Mecklenburg: In a 23-14 win over West Mecklenburg, Maxwell ran 24 times for 205 yards and a touchdown. He completed 3-of-9 passes and helped the Vikings end a two-game losing streak.

Tyler Mizzell, East Lincoln: in a 63-3 win over Fred T. Foard, Mizzell threw six touchdown passes.

Keyon Phillips, Concord: in a 54-19 win over South Rowan, Phillips accounted for six total touchdowns. He completed 6-of-8 passes for 92 yards and three scores. He ran 13 times for 127 yards and three scores.

Jake Porter, Providence Day: in a 48-8 win over Fayetteville’s Trinity Christian, Porter was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra points and he made both field goal attempts. He had nine touchbacks in the game has 17 straight for the season. He also had a 46-yard punt downed at the one as Providence Day won a school-record 14th straight game.

Elijah Sylvester, Butler: In Friday’s 48-2 over Rocky River, Sylvester returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, had two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Nehemiah Stovall, East Gaston: in a 49-0 win over Bessemer City, Stovall ran 16 times for 203 yards and two scores.

Wesley Thompson, Maiden: 6-5 quarterback hit 10-of-13 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-27 win over Bandys.

Alex Walker, Northwest Cabarrus: in a 48-0 win over Carson, Walker completed 19-of-30 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 46 yards.

