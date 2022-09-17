Vote for The Charlotte Observer’s HS football defensive player of the week (09.23.22)

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer’s high school football defensive player of the week.

This week’s nominees

Ziquel Adams, Mooresville: defensive back was targeted once by Cox Mill Friday in a win and allowed no catches.

Andrew Fisher, Mount Pleasant: two interceptions in a 30-9 win over Anson County. Fisher and Mount Pleasant improved to 3-2.

Alex Koulovatos, Covenant Day: last week’s winner had another big Friday in a 36-20 win over Asheville Christian: 11 tackles, three pass break-ups on defense, plus four catches for 115 yards on offense. He also had one carry for 15 yards.

Cole Lineberger, Bunker Hill: team-high 10 tackles in a 7-6 win over Lincolnton. Bunker Hill and Lineberger held Lincolnton to 118 yards rushing and 100 passing.

Jack Muckenfuss, Myers Park: seven tackles, including one for a loss in a 50-0 win over Berry.

Alex Petroff, Concord: eight tackles, two interceptions in a 35-14 win over East Rowan.

Andrew Phelps, Lincolnton: had three interceptions in a 7-6 loss to unbeaten Bunker Hill. Bunker Hill attempted 16 passes and completed eight. Phelps also had three tackles, six catches for 90 yards and a 50-yard return.

Nick Reid, Pine Lake Prep: senior had two interception returns for touchdowns in a 30-0 win over Mountain Island Charter. Reid also had a rushing score for Pine Lake (4-0), off to one of the best starts in school history.

Peyton Scott, Butler: six total tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in a 69-0 win over Garinger.

Aaron Steele Logan, Charlotte Latin: Senior had 13 tackles, including one tackle for a loss, in a 21-14 win over Legion Collegiate. On offense, he ran 13 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

