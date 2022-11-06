Vote for The Charlotte Observer HS football offensive player of the week (11.11.22)

Meet the nominees for The Observer’s high school football offensive player of the week. Readers can vote as often as they want. The poll closes Friday around noon.

This week’s nominees

Brandon Albert, Community School of Davidson: caught 10 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in a 20-14 come-from-behind win over East Gaston. Albert, a sophomore, had 10 tackles on defense.

Mason Avery, West Lincoln: ran 38 times for 355 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-29 loss to Hendersonville. Avery ended the season with three new Lincoln County records: 2,622 rushing yards, 37 touchdowns and a 397-yard rushing game.

Tanner Baxter, Mountain Island Charter: kicker/punter had a big game in Friday’s 16-14 win over Bessemer City. He had three kickoffs for 161 yards. He averaged 45.5 yards on two punts and made both of his point-after-touchdown attempts.

Zion Booker, Chambers: 5 catches for 90 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-3 win over Porter Ridge. QB Bubba Camp was 16-of-23 for 241 yards and four touchdowns.

Tyrell Coard, Cox Mill: ran for three touchdowns in a 45-33 win over Lake Norman and tied the school’s career record for touchdowns with 33. Cox Mill (9-2) won the second postseason game in school history and set a new record for most wins in a season.

Ben Gibbs, Maiden: in a 68-33 win over Polk County, Gibbs ran 26 times for 221 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a receiving TD from QB Wesley Thompson (17-of-18 for 343 yards, five TDs).

Tyler Hendley, Charlotte Latin: in a 36-35 loss to Christ School in the first round of the NCISAA playoffs, Hendley had seven receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

DJ Horton, Butler: After totaling five yards on five carries in the first half, Horton exploded in the second half of a 28-21 win over Hickory Ridge. He finished with 20 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Jawarn Howell, Mooresville: ran 25 times for 218 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-26 win over Southwest Guilford.

Tad Hudson, Hough: UNC recruit was 13-of-15 passing for 260 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Providence.

Justin Little, Independence: In a 41-13 win over Greensboro Page, Little completed 19-of-23 yards for 360 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for two more scores.

Chris Peal, Providence Day: Georgia recruit had a big game in a 56-7 win over Charlotte Country Day: seven carries, 140 yards rushing and two scores; one reception for 50 yards and a TD; plus four tackles on defense.

Nick Reid, Pine Lake Prep: in a 38-20 win over West Stokes, Reid completed 19-of-25 passes for a school-record 408 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown and an interception on defense. In the same game, Reid also set the school records for passing yards in a season (1,441), passing TDs in a season (17), passing TDs in a career (31) and passing yards in a career (3,207). .

Griffin Sovine, Charlotte Catholic: 194 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 48-22 win over Reagan.

Adrian Stockton, West Rowan: In a 35-7 win over Franklin, Stockton crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He caught five passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.

Graham Warlick, Burns: In a 62-13 win over Morehead, Warlick had four catches for 53 yards, three rushes for 82 yards and three total touchdowns.

Jason Willis Bunker Hill: ran 20 times for 191 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-8 win over East Davidson. Willis, who missed five games this season due to injury, has played in six. He’s rushed for 1,043 yards.

