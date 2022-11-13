Vote for The Charlotte Observer HS football defensive player of the week (11.18.22)

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer’s high school football defensive player of the week. Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday, around noon, when the poll will close.

NOTE: Results may not be shown for the entire week. This is normal.

This week’s nominees

JJ Coleman, Butler: Coleman had 17 total tackles and three tackles for a loss in a second round 41-21 win at Mooresville Friday night.

Tyler Dennison, Covenant Day: in a 21-18 win over Trinity Christian in the NC private school Division II semifinals, Dennison, a sophomore, had four tackles, a pass breakout and a game-sealing interceptions. He only allowed two catches for 27 yards.

Phillip Harris, Butler: Harris had 4 tackles, 5 passes defended, and two interceptions in a 41-21 second round playoff win at Mooresville Friday.

Zairion Jackson-Bass, Chambers: seven tackles, two sacks in a 17-16 loss at Asheville’s AC Reynolds Friday.

Joe Reddish, Independence: three passes defending, four tackles and an interception in Thursday’s 55-6 win over Olympic.

Hudsun Stalun, Pine Lake Prep: In a 48-13 loss to Salisbury, Stalun had 21 solo tackles and 11 assists. Those 32 tackles, included 3.5 for a loss, one forced fumble, one pass defense and two QB hurries. He set three school records in the same game: most tackles in a game (32), most tackles in a season (138) and most tackles in a career (385).

How to vote

To vote in the poll, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here