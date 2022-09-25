Vote for The Charlotte Observer HS football defensive player of the week (9.30.22)

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer’s high school football defensive player of the week.

This week’s nominees

Justin Abanquah, Ardrey Kell: six tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception for a touchdown in a shutout win over Palisdades Friday.

Keyaan Abdul-Rahim, Providence Day: 14 tackles, two sacks plus one QB hurry in a 42-0 win over Christ School. Teammate Brody Barnhardt (nine tackles, two pass breakups) also had a strong game.

Torrence Casey, East Mecklenburg: In a 31-28 win over Garinger, Casey had eight tackles and an interception.

Chris Culliver, Maiden: UNC recruit did his usual thing, catching four passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns on offense in a 27-17 win over West Lincoln. But on defense, Culliver had two interceptions in the second half of a close win.

Landon Herzberg, Charlotte Catholic: picked off an Independence pass at the Charlotte Catholic 2 and returned it 40 yards to near midfield. If Independence had completed it, the Patriots would’ve been in position to put the game-away with points. Instead, Herzberg’s return set up Catholic’s winning touchdown and 2-point conversion in a 36-35 win.

Josiah Hunter, Mooresville: nine tackles and no receptions allowed in four targets in a 40-22 win over Hickory Ridge.

Harrison Johnson, Porter Ridge: 13 Tackles, including two tackles for a loss in a 24-20 win over previously unbeaten Monroe.

Alex Koulovatos, Covenant Day: the winner of the last two Observer defensive players of the week continued his strong play in a 42-0 win over High Point Christian: 134 yards and a touchdown on offense; 12 tackles, three pass breakups and two tackles for loss on defense.

Jayce Rowe, East Gaston: interception, punt block and four tackles in a 38-0 win over Cherryville.

Anthony Walker, Hough: 10 tackles, three sacks, three tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery in Friday’s 16-7 win at nationally ranked Chambers.

Billy Wilkes, Providence: The Panthers fell 44-6 to Butler Friday, but Wilkes had a monster game with 15 tackles, a blocked punt and an interception.

Jay Wilson, Mooresville: In a 40-22 win over Hickory Ridge, Wilson had two pass breakups and an interception and gave up no catches.

Luke Wilson, Bandys: 11 tackles in a 35-14 win over East Burke.

Isaiah Wright, Concord: seven tackles, 3.5 sacks in a 32-7 win over Central Cabarrus.

