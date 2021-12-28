Vote for the Charlotte Observer HS athletes of the week (12.31.21)

Meet the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Boys’ Basketball

Mari Adams, Crest: The 6-foot senior scored 28 points and had seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals to lead Crest to a 73-58 win over rival Shelby Dec. 20.

The next night, Adams had 15 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 74-61 win over South Point.

Adams is averaging 20.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.1 steals per game for a Crest team (6-1) that has won six straight games since losing the season-opener to T.C. Roberson.

Chase Lowe, Weddington Basketball: The 6-foot-5 senior had 23 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and two assists to help Weddington to a 67-53 win over Lancaster (SC) in the Border Classic at Independence High Dec. 23.

He also had nine points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 54-47 victory over Clover in the Border Classic Dec. 22.

Lowe is averaging 17.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game for a Weddington team that is still unbeaten at 11-0 this season.

K.C. Shaw, Mooresville Basketball: The 6-foot-4 senior had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead Mooresville to a 64-49 win over Leesville Road in the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Word of God Academy Dec. 23.

Mooresville is 6-1 this season.

Cade Tyson, Carmel Christian Basketball: The 6-foot-7 senior had 35 points, three rebounds and three blocks in a 70-54 win over West Charlotte in the Phenom Hoops’ Holiday Classic in Rock Hill Dec. 22.

Tyson also had 10 points and three steals in 11 minutes of action in a 75-44 victory over Calvary Day School at the same event Dec. 21.

He started out the Phenom Hoops’ Holiday Classic with 17 points and two boards in an 85-38 win over 1 of 1 Academy Dec. 20.

Tyson, a Belmont University (TN) signee, is averaging 24.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for a Carmel Christian team that is still perfect at 14-0 this season.

Girls’ Basketball

Molly Burns, Ardrey Kell: The 5-8 sophomore had 20 points, four rebounds, four steals and one assist, making four three-pointers in two quarters of play, to lead Ardrey Kell to a 65-14 win over Oakbrook Prep in the Holiday Hoopsfest at United Faith Academy Dec. 20.

The next day, Burns poured in 24 points to go with seven rebounds, four steals and two assists as the Knights rolled to a 52-34 win over Prep Academy Regional at United Faith. She had six three-pointers in the win.

Ardrey Kell is 7-4 this season.

Kaylee Carson, Independence: The 5-7 sophomore had 24 points, four rebounds and two assists to lead the Patriots to a 67-44 win over Woodruff (SC) in the Border Classic at Independence High Dec. 22.

She also had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 71-30 win over Lancaster in the Border Classic Dec. 23.

Carson is averaging 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals per game for Independence (8-2) this season.

Jocelyn Grier, North Mecklenburg: The 5-7 freshman scored a career-high 25 points to go with seven rebounds and two assists in a 55-40 win over Community School of Davidson Dec. 20.

Grier is averaging 11.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 assists per game for a North Mecklenburg team that is still perfect at 9-0 this season.

Zakiah King, Freedom: The 6-foot senior had 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks to lead Freedom to a 44-30 win at Patton Dec. 22.

Freedom is 8-1 overall this season.

Kirsten Lewis-Williams: The 5-10 junior averaged 22.5 points and 13 rebounds per game as Lake Norman beat North Iredell and Wayne Country Day.

Lewis-Williams had 25 points and 13 rebounds in a 68-35 win over Wayne Country Day at the Phenom Holiday Classic in Rock Hill Dec. 21.

The next day, Lewis-Williams had 20 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in a 79-39 win over North Iredell.

Lewis-Williams is averaging 15 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for Lake Norman (7-2) this season.

Senali Moss, South Mecklenburg: The 5-8 senior scored 36 points, had four rebounds and four assists to lead South Mecklenburg to a 64-45 win over Wayne Country Day in the Phenom Hoops’ Holiday Classic in Rock Hill Dec. 22.

Moss also had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 58-33 loss to Winston Salem Prep Dec. 21.

Moss is averaging 20 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists per game for South Mecklenburg (9-1) this season.

Madison Skinner, Providence Basketball: The Panthers’ senior shooting guard averaged 18 points per game and had seven three-pointers as Providence beat Charlotte Christian and West Cabarrus in the Holiday Hoopsfest at United Faith Academy Dec. 21-22.

Skinner had 18 points, four rebounds and four three-pointers in a 44-38 win over West Cabarrus Dec. 21.

The next day, Skinner poured in 18 more points, including three more treys, and six rebounds in a 57-35 victory over Charlotte Christian Dec. 22.

Providence is 6-4 this season.

Athlete of the week

Luke Davidson, East Lincoln wrestling: The Mustangs’ senior went 3-0 at 138 pounds at the Maiden Christmas Classic Dec. 22.

Davidson, who has not lost a match during December, is 19-1 overall on the mat this season.

Hunter Jones, Hickory Ridge wrestling: The Ragin’ Bulls junior notched his 100th career victory at the Mike Crowell Duals at South Davidson High Dec. 22.

He also earned the 50th pin of his career on the same day.

Jackson Rowling, Hough wrestling: The Huskies’ sophomore won the 106-pound title at the Tiger Holiday Classic at Chapel Hill High Dec. 22.

Rowling won 9-1 in the finals to keep his 19-0 record intact.

Bernard Wingate, Lincolnton wrestling: The Wolves’ senior went a perfect 5-0 at 220 pounds at the Reindeer Ramble at Lincolton, Dec. 23.

Wingate helped also helped Lincolnton to team victories over North Gaston, Shelby, South Point, Statesville and Stuart Cramer at the Reindeer Ramble.

** Information published today includes statistics through Dec. 24.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

