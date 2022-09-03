Vote for The Charlotte Observer high school football offensive players of the week

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer’s high school football offensive player of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday. Poll results may not be shown during portions of the week.

Quick Links

The Wrap: NC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, upcoming schedule

Friday night Thriller: No. 1 Providence Day escapes with win over No. 4 Catholic

Providence High star snaps local, state records on memorable night

Independence rolls West Charlotte, improves to 3-0

Late score lifts South Pointe past Mallard Creek

This week’s nominees

Mason Avery, West Lincoln: In a 54-0 win over Fred T. Foard, Avery rushed 12 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns. On defnese, he had six tackles and a forced fumble.

Luke Bailey, Providence: ran 36 times for 429 yards and nine touchdowns in a 64-42 win over Parkwood. Bailey broke set a new Mecklenburg County single-game rushing record and broke his own school mark. He also set a new state record for single game rushing touchdowns.

Izay Bridges, Shelby: In a wild 54-49 win over Crest, Bridges caught nine passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He had nine kickoff returns for 206 yards. QB Daylin Lee threw for 406 yards and five scores.

Caden Buff, East Burke: At 5-foot-4, 135 pounds, according to his MaxPreps profile, Buff played well out of his weight class in Frdiay’s 28-27 overtime win over Draughn. He had 15 carries, 140 yards and a touchdown. He had one pass reception for 10 yards.

Bubba Camp, Chambers: 12-of-17 passing for 216 yards and a touchdown in a 40-0 win at Glenn. He also rushed five times for 60 yards.

Michael Forney, Central Cabarrus: 30 carries for 129 yards and two catches for 17 yards in a 32-27 win over Hunter Huss. Forney caught the game-winning pass with 16 seconds.

Ben Gibbs, Maiden: sophomore had 29 carries for 178 yards in a 30-19 win over St. Stephens. He caught two passes for 18 yards, and had an interception on defense.

Brady Hibbard, Forest Hills: in a 52-7 wiin over Union Academy, Hibbard was 12-of-16 for 263 yards. and four touchdowns. He played about 2/12 quarters.

Story continues

Jayden Hollar, Providence Day: after dropping a few passes Friday night, Hollar caught the game-winner in a 21-20 win over Charlotte Catholic, outjumping three defenders with 11.8 seconds left. He finished with five catches for 74 yards.

Nytavious Huskey, Crest: In a 54-49 loss to Shelby, Huskey completed 21-of-36 passes for 418 yards and seven touchdowns. He ran 14 times for 75 yards and another score. Huskey connected with Javarius Green 10 times for 308 yards and five touchdowns.

Justin Rocquemore, Stuart Cramer: In a 27-21 win over East Gaston, Rocquemore threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for 72 yards and two scores.

Trae Sechrest, Lake Norman: 19 carries, 131 yards, one touchdown in a 35-14 win over Statesville.

Brooks Stankavage, Ardrey Kell: In a 45-10 win over Marvin Ridge, Stankavage had seven catches for 110 yards and a score, plus one carry for 31 yards and a score. He averaged nearly 18 yards per touch.

How to vote

To vote in the poll, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here