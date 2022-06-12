Vote for The Charlotte Observer high school athletes of the year (06.16.22)

This year, for the first time, The Charlotte Observer will name its high school athletes of the year.

These Observer Athletes Of The Year awards will honor the top athletes in Mecklenburg County. The athletes or teams had to be nominated by their schools; no others were included.

Schools were asked to send nominees in eight categories: boys and girls athlete, boys and girls scholar-athlete, boys and girls coach, team and courage.

The Observer will release its selections later this month, but we are also going to have a Reader’s Choice award in each category. So there will be two rounds of winners.

Below, you can read about the athletes and vote in our (unscientific) polls for Reader’s Choice. The polls will close Friday.

Boys Scholar-athlete of the year nominees

Anansi Coleman, West Charlotte: Valedictorian of the Lions senior class had a 4.59 weighted GPA and was an AP Capstone Diploma recipient and an AP Scholar with Distinction. He was a starter and a captain for the Lions football team in the 2021 season. At 6-1, 190 he started on offensive line and played middle linebacker and strong safety. He’ll attend N.C. A&T on a full academic scholarship.

Garrett Cronk, Providence Day: three-sport athlete (cross-country, indoor and outdoor track) carries a 4.691 GPA.

Devin Cunningham, North Mecklenburg: Cunningham, who will attend Winston-Salem State, has a 4.10 GPA.

Jack Guenther, Myers Park: UNC swim recruit had a 4.6 GPA.

Reid Hilton, Carmel Christian: 4-year varsity tennis player has a 4.764 GPA.

Ben Irmsher, Charlotte Catholic: A lacrosse star signed with Washington and Lee, Irmsher had a 4.52 GPA. He had 27 goals and 10 assists this season.

Harrison Klingman, Charlotte Latin: Two-time all-conference cross-country runner has served on the school’s Student Council for three years and has maintained a cumulative GPA of 4.0 or higher. Klingman, who will attend William & Mary, is a member of his school’s National Spanish Honor Society and is a member of the orchestra.

Luke Little, Hickory Grove: Baseball star pitched 30.1 innings and had an 0.692 ERA and 52 strikeouts. Little has a 5.0 GPA and is a Rho Kappa Honor Society Member and is a member of his school’s National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society. He will attend the Naval Academy in the fall.

Jamari Toussiant, Olympic: cross-country and track athlete has a 4.64 GPA and is ranked No. 1 in the senior class at his school. He was cross-country team captain and was part of Model United Nations and Academic WorldQuest for two years. He was in Key Club and Mu Alpha Theta for three years. He’s also a member of the school’s National Honor Society.

Judd Utermark, Charlotte Christian: led the nation with 18 home runs and hit .430 for the NCISAA 4A state champions. Utermark, a Mississippi recruit, is a two-time all-state pick who also was No. 4 in North Carolina with 46 RBIs this season. He had a weighted GPA of 3.93 this year and 3.97 for his high school career.

Jedd Wagner, Hough: three-sport athlete (soccer, basketball, track) carries a 4.42 GPA.

Girls Scholar-athlete of the year nominees

Jaiya Bolden, South Mecklenburg: Bolden carries a 4.4 cumulative GPA and is president of the school’s French Honor Society. She’s also a member of the National Honor Society as well as serving as vice president of the south Charlotte Jack & Jill Chapter for senior teens. She’s a 4-year varsity soccer player who holds several school track records (55-meters, 60-meters, 400-relay). She was conference champion in the 100-meters this season and was a state qualifier at 55-meters indoors. Bolden has committed to Howard to play soccer.

Kamryn Browder, Independence: Soccer star traveled to Spain this year to play on a Team USA futsal team. Browder, who plays for the U23 Charlotte Eagles team, has a 4.6 GPA.

Kate Draddy, Charlotte Catholic: Signed with William & Mary, Draddy had a 4.57 GPA plus 64 goals and 22 assists for Catholic’s powerhouse lacrosse team.

Maya Gendzel, Myers Park: Pittsburgh swim recruit has a 4.3 GPA.

Anna Hinde, Charlotte Christian: Hinde led the Knights’ state championship softball team in batting (.607), home runs (13, new school-record), RBIs (37) and runs (32). She is ranked among the nation’s top five freshman prospects nationally by several recruiting services. She carries a 4.5 GPA and won the school’s President’s Award for academic excellence. She is also a member of the school’s National Junior Honor Society.

Eliza Johnson, North Mecklenburg: tennis and girls soccer star carries a 4.68 GPA taking all IB courses and is her school’s Valedictorian.

Bella Mendieta, Carmel Christian: three-sport star carries a 5.092 weighted GPA. She’s played volleyball, basketball and soccer during her high school career. She’s the school Valedictorian and will attend Duke as a student next fall.

Claire Miller, Providence Day: track star was conference champion and state runner-up in the pole vault. She carries a 4.667 GPA and will attend Middlebury College and do the pole vault for the track team.

Madeleine Pease, Charlotte Latin: improved her cross-country personal best time by more than 30 seconds and made all-state in the fall. This spring, she broke the school’s high jump record and made her fourth straight all-conference team in track. Away from sports, Pease has dedicated hours of community service to Habitat for Humanity, the Freedom School and Blessings in a Backpack. She’s the senior leader of her school’s Student-Athlete Leadership team and has maintained a cumulative GPA of 4.0 or better. She’ll attend Virginia Tech this fall.

Grace Sugg, Providence: ran indoor and outdoor track for four years and cross-country for three. Sugg has a 4.54 GPA and is ranked No. 19 in her class.

Lilly Walters, Hough: three-sport athlete (cross-country, indoor track, outdoor track) carries a 4.46 GPA.

Boys Athlete of the year

Blaise Atkinson, Lake Norman Charter: Heading to UNC on a track scholarship, Atkinson ran a personal-best 7.35 to finish fifth at the New Balance Nationals March 11-13. At the NCHSAA 3A outdoor state championships in May, Atkinson won the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Jeremiah Burch, Olympic: 4-year starter on the football team was a two-time all-conference pick. Burch was selected to the Shrine Bowl, Carolina Bowl and Queen City Senior Bowl rosters and won the first CMS Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick award for a player in the district who displays talent both on the field and a passion for their community. The award comes with a $10,000 scholarship. Burch was also conference and regional champion in the shot put and discus in track. He finished third in the state in the shot put and was conference field athlete of the year.

Major Byrd, Myers Park: multi-sport star had 64 tackles, a sack, six QB hurries in football, where he was named SoMECK all-conference. In wrestling, he was 182-pound conference champion, and he was a varsity letterman on the Mustangs track team.

Jordan Crawford, North Mecklenburg: team MVP for a N.C. 4A regional finalist and was ranked among the state’s top 10 seniors. Crawford was a two-time all-district selection and made the N.C. Coaches Association all-state team. He’s signed with College of Charleston.

Connor Glosson, Providence Day: University of Tampa recruit for lacrosse was an all-state in football and lacrosse for the Chargers.

Daniel Haughton, Charlotte Latin: Three-year all-conference and all-state football star for the Hawks, who will play at Dartmouth next fall. Haughton was captain of the Hawks’ football and basketball teams, and was a member of the school’s Student Athlete Leadership Team.

Eli Jerzembeck, Providence: led Panthers to their first state championship in seven years. He finished the year 13-0 with an 0.41 ERA. He had 195 strikeouts, 14 walks and opponents hit just .125 against him. Was named MVP of the state championship series and helped his team to a top three national ranking. Jerzembeck was named Southwestern 4A and N.C. Coaches Association 4A all-state pitcher of the year.

Hudson Jones, Charlotte Christian: In his career, Jones won seven state championships. He was a four-time state wrestling champion, a four-time conference wrestling champion, and he was undefeated as a heavyweight his senior year. As a football player, he won three state titles during his first three years of high school. He was a two-time all-conference pick who was named all-state once in football.

Jacob Newman, South Mecklenburg: Newman was named SoMECK football offensive player of the year, helping South Mecklenburg get a rare conference title. He ran for 1,816 yards, and had 282 yards receiving and 15 total touchdowns. He was also a starter on a state playoff basketball team, where he average eight points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Newman has signed with Johnson C. Smith to play football.

Andrew Perry, Providence: four-year cross-country runner carries a 4.5 GPA and is ranked No. 27 in his class.

Dean Treanor, Hough: After finishing third in the 2021 state championships, Treanor won the N.C. 4A state diving championship in 2022.

Cade Tyson, Carmel Christian: Charlotte Observer player of the year and Mr. Basketball in North Carolina, the Belmont signee led the Cougars to a national ranking and a state title. He averaged 23 points, six rebounds this season and scored more than 2,000 points in his career.

Ryan Vestuti, Independence: first-team all-conference in lacrosse with 35 goals, 59 ground balls and one assist. He was named school offensive player of the year. The 3.9 GPA student was named team captain and MVP in golf where he averaged a score of 41 and qualified for regionals.

Girls Athlete of the year

Jada Brigman, Olympic: UNC Asheville signee was a two-time all-conference basketball pick. In track, she was shot put state and regional runner-up. She was SoMECK league champ in that event.

Katie Cruise, Providence: four-year volleyball star was voted team captain the past two seasons. She helped the Panthers to a 91-16 record in her career. She finished with 2,605 assists, 623 digs, 263 kills and 179 aces. She was all-conference in the SoMECK from 2018-20, when she named league player of the year. In the fall, the was Southwestern 4A player of the year and was a third team Under Armour All-American. She’ll play at Appalachian State this fall.

Maggie Gehrig, Charlotte Catholic: tennis star was a two-time Individual State Champion (3A and 4A) who has signed with Villanova University.

Wynne Gore, Charlotte Christian: helped lead the Knights’ softball team to a second straight state championship. Gore is a two-time school defensive player of the year signed to N.C. State. She’s ranked No. 62 nationally by Extra Inning Softball. She had 20 wins, 153 strikeouts in 106 innings and a 1.11 ERA. She had two no-hitters and 11 shutouts. Gore also hit .516 with 27 RBIs and three home runs.

Addy Holgorsen, Providence Day: Clemson soccer recruit starred for a two-time state champion and was a member of the school’s basketball team.

Maggie Malone, Providence: led her volleyball team to a 27-2 overall record and a 12-0 conference finish. Providence, which also won the Southwestern 4A tournament title, lost in the state quarterfinals. In 2020, her team was 18-1 and lost in the state finals.

Keera Moua, North Mecklenburg: two-time all-conference and two-time all-region girls soccer star led N.C. 4A players in goals, assists and total points this season.

Grace Rainey, Hough: broke her own N.C. 4A record to win the 100-yard breaststroke at the N.C. 4A swimming state championships in February. Rainey, now a two-time state champ, is a Florida recruit.

Mary Schleusner, Charlotte Latin: A four-year all-conference and all-state cross-country runner, Schleusner was also two-time all-conference in basketball, where she was also named all-state. She was one of the leading scorers for Latin’s girls soccer team which reached the state final. This year, Schleusner was also among the state’s top 400-meter private school runners. Away from sports, she maintains a job and has leadership roles in the Spirit Club and SALT.

Alexis Shelton, Ardrey Kell: four-year varsity lettermen and three-time all-conference pick was also named all-region three times and all-state twice. Last season, she helped lead Ardrey Kell volleyball to a conference and regional championship and a state runner-up finish. Her 1,000 plus kills ranks second in school history. Shelton has signed with Oklahoma.

Milla Syska, Hickory Grove: soccer star has 52 goals, or 3.47 per game, and 11 assists this season. She’s a four-time all-conference and two-time all-state pick.

Janey Thompson, Myers Park: four-year varsity softball and basketball player who lettered each year.

Boys coach of the year

Jeff Dresser, Carmel Christian: boys soccer coach led the Cougars to a third straight state final this season. Carmel won the title two years ago.

Danny Hignight, Providence: won his 400th career game this season, leading the Panthers to a 34-0 record, a top three national ranking and the N.C. 4A baseball state championship.

Ben Hovis, Providence Day: led his boys track team to its third straight state title and eighth in nine years. His girls cross-country team was state runner-up.

Shawn Panther, Charlotte Catholic: led the Cougars to the N.C. 4A state golf championship. Catholic has now won four state titles in a row in either the 3A or 4A class.

Damon McKee, North Mecklenburg: helped the Vikings football team go from a 1-10 to 7-3 in one season and make the state playoffs.

Bill Shook, Hough tennis: Named Queen City coach of the year after leading his team to the N.C. 4A dual team regional finals.

Greg Simmons, Charlotte Christian: led his nationally ranked team to the school’s 17th state championship and his 16th personally. Simons now has more than 730 career wins. His team won its third straight state title this season.

Scott Taylor, Myers Park: Led a young team to the fourth round of the N.C. 4A boys basketball playoffs.

Patty Waldron, Charlotte Latin: In 14 seasons as Latin’s boys and girls swim coach, Waldron’s teams have won 17 CISAA conference, nine NCISAA state titles and been runner-up seven teams. Waldron retired from Latin at the end of the 2021-22 school year after both boys and girls teams won CISAA conference titles. The boys team won its third straight state championship and the girls were runners-up.

Girls coach of the year

Jennifer Baker, North Mecklenburg: Queen City athletic conference girls basketball coach of the year was also the district coach of the year pick by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association.

Dee Bier, Charlotte Catholic: her girls lacrosse team was state runner-up this season.

Paige Bond, Hough: led her team to a 10-3 record and a third round berth in the N.C. playoffs.

Mimi Goudes, Myers Park: won the SoMECK and N.C. 4A Western Regional championship in swimming and diving. The Mustangs won the N.C. 4A state title. Goudes boys’ team were runner-up in the state meet.

Kevin Hinde, Charlotte Christian: led the Knights to their first softball state championship in 2021 and Christian repeated as state champions in 2022.

Lee Horton, Charlotte Latin: With more than 1,000 wins in 37 seasons, Horton is one of the winningest coaches in the nation. Named a 2022 Positive Coaching Alliance National Double-Goal coach, Horton’s final girls team finished 17-3 and was NCISAA state runner-up. In all, his girls teams have won nine CISAA conference championships and 12 state titles. The Hawks played for the state title every year from 2015-22.

Carol Lawrence, Providence Day: her team won its ninth straight NCISAA state track championship this season.

Courage Award

John Balas, Providence: After breaking his neck in sophomore season, Balas underwent surgery and played baseball that spring and he played football as a junior and a senior. For his career, Balas was a four-year varsity football starter and made all-conference twice. As a senior, he was an all-state selection and was a semifinalist for the CMS Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick award for on and off-field excellence. Balas also maintained a 4.0 GPA and will walk on at Georgia Tech.

Amy Lautenschlager, Myers Park: Returned from an ACL tear her sophomore year to the Mustangs softball team and played what her coach called “flawless” centerfield with solid offensive numbers.

Caeden O’Neal, Charlotte Latin: Overcame a medical issue to become a second-team CISAA all-conference linebacker on the varsity football team this season.

Gavin Peach, Charlotte Christian: Overcame medical issues the past two years and was able to play basketball as a senior. During his illness, he got really serious about golf and will play at Guilford College in the fall.

Team of the year

Ardrey Kell volleyball: N.C. 4A runner-ups finished 31-2 with a perfect 10-0 conference record.

Charlotte Catholic: won boys golf 4A state championship.

Carmel Christian basketball: the Cougars finished 26-3 and were ranked nationally after beating national power Greensboro Day in the NCISAA 4A state championship game.

Charlotte Christian baseball: The Knights finished the 2022 season as the No. 1 ranked private school team in North Carolina and top 20 in America by MaxPreps. Christian was 30-3, with all the losses coming to out-of-state schools. Christian, which won its third straight state title, had the league player of the year this season and seven of the nine first team all-conference players.

Charlotte Latin basketball: The Hawks exceeded expectations, posting their best record in more than 15 years (23-4). Latin finished second at the St. Piux X Christmas tournament, losing in a triple-overtime final to nationally ranked Christian Brothers (TN). After earning a No. 4 playoff seed, Latin reached the state semifinals, before falling to Carmel Christian, which went onto win the state championship.

Hough boys soccer: The Huskies were state runners-up this season after reaching the state championship game for the second time in school history and first time in five years.

Myers Park girls swimming: conference, regional and state champions.

North Mecklenburg girls basketball: Queen City conference champions finished 25-4 taking the league title from 3-time state champ Chambers. The Vikings had four all-conference and three all-district players plus a team GPA of 3.275. All of the seniors have signed with colleges.

Providence Day girls soccer: won its third straight NCISAA state title.

