Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the week (12.11.20)

Donovan Atwell, Davidson Day Basketball: The 6-foot-5 junior averaged 20 points per game to lead Davidson Day to a 3-0 record last week.

Atwell started his week with 22 points and three steals in a 90-64 win at Calvary Day Dec. 1.

Two nights later, Atwell had 19 points in an 85-44 victory over Tabernacle Christian.

Atwell finished off the week with 19 more points and two steals in a 65-52 win at Freedom Christian.

Davidson Day is 4-2 this season.

Ben Burnham, Carmel Christian Basketball: The 6-8 senior forward had 39 points, including 33 in the second half, to lead the Carmel Christian to a 63-58 overtime win over Charlotte Latin, Dec. 1. He has also 14 rebounds.

Burnham, a Winthrop University commit, is averaging 23.2 points and 12 rebounds per game for the Cougars (8-1) this season.

Bryce Cash, Charlotte Christian Basketball: The 6-5 sophomore wing had a season-best 35 points and eight rebounds, including the game-winning free throws, as Charlotte Christian won 65-63 in overtime at Wesleyan Christian Dec. 3.

Cash also had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 57-55 victory over United Faith Dec. 1.

Cash is averaging 24 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for Charlotte Christian (4-0) this season.

Mila Holloway, Covenant Day Basketball: The 5-5 freshman guard scored 30 points in Covenant Day’s season opening 74-66 loss at Davidson Day Dec. 4.

Glenn Hubbard, Northside Christian Basketball: The 6-3 senior guard filled up the stat sheet averaging 17.3 points, 8.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game as Northside Christian won all three games they played this week.

Taylor Parker, Hickory Grove Basketball: The Hickory Grove sophomore averaged 27 points per game in two Lions’ victories this week.

Parker had 27 points and 14 rebounds to lead Hickory Grove to a 69-20 win at SouthLake Christian Dec. 1.

Parker poured in 27 more points in a 58-20 win at Calvary Day, Dec. 4.

Hickory Grove is 3-2 this season.

Quave Propst-Allison, Providence Day Basketball: The 6-foot junior guard averaged 19.3 points per game as Providence Day earned its first two victories of the season this week.

Propst-Allison had 18 points, four rebounds and five assists to lead the Chargers to a 51-46 win over Ravenscroft, Dec. 1.

Propst-Allison had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 59-55, overtime victory over Gaston Day, Dec. 4.

He also had 18 points in Providence Day’s (2-5) 69-48 loss to Durham Academy Saturday.

Reigan Richardson, Cannon School Basketball: The 6-foot senior averaged 30 points and 11 rebounds per game as Cannon School went 2-1 this week.

Richardson had 32 points, 13 rebounds and four steals to lead the Cougars to a 60-48 over No. 1 Greensboro Day, Dec. 4.

The next day, Richardson poured in 31 points with 11 rebounds and six assists in a 75-54 victory over Davidson Day.

Richardson also had 27 points, nine rebounds and five steals in a 47-45 loss to Legacy Early College (SC), Dec. 1.

Richardson, a University of Georgia commit, is averaging 23 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.2 steals per game for Cannon School (4-2) this season.

Maddie Shannon, Charlotte Latin Basketball: The 5-10 junior forward had back-to-back double-doubles as Charlotte Latin split games with Carmel Christian and Gaston Day this season.

Shannon had 13 points and 11 rebounds in a 46-37 win over Gaston Day, Dec. 4.

Shannon also had 13 points and 10 boards in a 51-44 loss at Carmel Christian, Dec. 1.

Charlotte Latin is 1-2 this season.

Abriel Thrash, Arborbrook Christian Basketball: The 5-10 junior averaged 27 points per game as the Falcons split games with Northwestern and Spartanburg Christian last week.

Thrash had 24 points in a 51-34 win at Northwestern, Dec. 4.

The next day, Thrash poured in 30 points in a 58-54 loss at Spartanburg Christian, as Arborbrook Christian played with only six players available, according to Falcons’ basketball coach, Brian Morris.

** Information published today includes statistics through Dec. 5.

