Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (12.24.21)

Boys’ Basketball

Johnakin Franklin, Concord: The 5-foot-11 senior had 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals as Concord beat Carolina International 70-45 Dec. 13.

He also had a career high 28 points to go with two assists and three steals in a 79-64 victory over North Stanly Dec. 17.

Franklin had 20 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals in three quarters in a game at Carson in a game that was stopped because of a power outage and will be replayed later this season.

Concord is 6-2 this season.

Kanye Johnson, East Mecklenburg: The 6-foot-4 senior averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and three steals as East Mecklenburg split games with Butler and Garinger.

Johnson had 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 56-46 win over Garinger Dec. 14.

He also had 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 62-61 loss at Butler.

Johnson is averaging 21 points per game for East Mecklenburg (6-4).

Chase Lowe, Weddington: The 6-foot-5 senior averaged 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals per game in three games as Weddington beat Gaston Christian, Monroe and Providence Day to improve to 9-0.

Lowe had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 63-28 win over Monroe Dec. 14.

He also had 24 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 74-49 victory over Gaston Christian Dec. 17.

The next night, Lowe had 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 59-46 win over Providence Day in the Queen City Showcase.

Lowe is averaging 17.3 points per game for Weddington.

Brock Rose, Ardrey Kell Basketball: The 6-foot-6 junior scored 23 points to help the Knights to a 53-47 win over Myers Park in the SoMeck 4A conference opener, Dec. 17.

Rose also had 20 points in a 65-55 win over Gaston Christian Dec. 18.

Rose, who has three straight 20-point plus games, is averaging 14.6 points per game for Ardrey Kell (9-2).

Girls’ Basketball

Khalia King, Kings Mountain: The 5-foot-8 junior had 23 points and two assists to lead the Mountaineers to a 61-33 win over North Gaston Dec. 17.

King is averaging 16.9 points per game for Kings Mountain (5-2).

Madison Lusk, Lincoln Charter: The 5-foot-6 junior had 26 points, including seven three-pointers, to lead Lincoln Charter to a 62-60 win over Cox Mill Dec. 15.

The previous night, she had 18 points in a 66-45 win at Bunker Hill.

Lusk is averaging 15 points and two assists per game for a Lincoln Charter team (5-4) that has won four straight games.

Senali Moss, South Mecklenburg: The 5-foot-8 senior had 14 points, seven steals and five rebounds to lead South Mecklenburg to a 57-27 win at Berry Dec. 14.

Moss is averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 6.8 steals per game for South Mecklenburg team that is undefeated at 8-0.

Marlo Stuart, Providence Day Basketball: The 5-foot-7 freshman had a career-high 10 points to help Providence Day to a 53-13 win over Metrolina Christian Dec. 17.

Stuart had scored three points all season going into the Metrolina Christian victory.

She also had three points per game in Providence Day’s 59-15 victory at Ravenscroft, Dec. 18.

Providence Day is 9-1.

Blanca Thomas, Charlotte Catholic Basketball: The 6-foot-5 sophomore had 21 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks to lead Charlotte Catholic to a 44-41 win at Independence, Dec. 14.

She also had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in only 11 minutes of action in a 59-15 win over Rocky River, Dec. 17.

Thomas is averaging 13 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game for a Charlotte Catholic team that is still perfect at 8-0 this season.

Athlete of the week

Jacob Cox, South Rowan wrestling: The Raiders’ senior won the 138-pound title at the Rowan County Championships at West Rowan Dec. 18.

Cox, who also has a 4.65 grade-point average in the classroom, has also won championships at the Husky Invitational (at Hough High) and the Tiger Invitational (at Mount Pleasant High) earlier this season.

Griffin Decker, West Cabarrus wrestling: The Wolverines’ senior won the 182-pound title at the Elizabeth Barry Clash at Mallard Creek Dec. 18.

Decker won the tournament title match by pin, despite competing with a torn ACL suffered during football season, according to West Cabarrus wrestling coach Jordan Marsh.

Josh Fahrenkrog, Metrolina Christian wrestling: The Warriors’ senior won the 152-pound title at the Pirate Invitational at Porter Ridge Dec. 18 to stay unbeaten (12-0).

Fahrenkrog, the defending NCISAA 4A state individual champion, also won the 152-pound championship at the Bobby Abernathy Invitational at Piedmont earlier this season.

Presley Horton, Lake Norman Charter Swimming: The Knights’ sophomore won three events, including the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and helped the 200 medley relay to victory in a meet with Northwest Cabarrus at South Rowan YMCA Dec. 14.

The Lake Norman Charter girls’ swim team (2-1) lost to Northwest Cabarrus.

Baylor Nelson, Community School of Davidson Swimming: The Spartans’ senior won all four individual events he competed in this week as Community School of Davidson went a perfect 4-0 beating Bishop McGuinness, Christ the King, Mount Airy and Pine Lake Prep.

Nelson won the 50 freestyle (set school record), 100 backstroke (set school record), 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.

Nelson is a Texas A&M commit.

Beady Waddell, V, West Mecklenburg wrestling: The Hawks’ sophomore earned a first period pin at 195 pounds to help West Mecklenburg to a win over Hopewell Dec. 15.

Waddell also pinned his Hough opponent at the same meet, earning the third period pin despite trailing 11-7 with 50 seconds left in the match. West Mecklenburg lost to Hough as a team.

Waddell is 10-1 overall this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Dec. 18.

