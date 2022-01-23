Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (1.28.22)

Jay Edwards, Langston Wertz Jr.
·6 min read

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday, around noon, when the poll will close.

Boys’ Basketball

Kyle Frazier, Weddington: The 6-foot-3 senior scored 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists to lead Weddington to an 88-57 win over Porter Ridge to remain a perfect 17-0 this season.

Frazier, a Belmont Abbey College signee, is averaging 15.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Warriors.

Ned Hull, Charlotte Latin Basketball: The 6-foot-2 junior scored 19 points to lead Charlotte Latin to a 59-38 win at Charlotte Christian Jan. 18.

Hull is averaging 16 points and 3.5 assists per game for Charlotte Latin (16-2).

Paul McNeil, Richmond Senior: The 6-foot-6 sophomore scored 24 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks to lead Richmond Senior to a 70-41 win at Scotland County to remain unbeaten at 15-0.

McNeil, who has 11 games of 20-plus points, is averaging 23.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Raiders.

Randall Pettus, Bessemer City: The 6-foot-2 junior had a triple double with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals to lead Bessemer City to a 62-43 win at Thomas Jefferson Academy,= Jan. 20.

Pettus is averaging 25.6 points per game for the Yellow Jackets (10-3).

Evan Presnell, Alexander Central: The 6-foot senior had 20 points, six assists and five steals to lead Alexander Central to a 70-42 win over Hibriten Jan. 21.

Presnell also had 16 points, three rebounds and three assists in a 56-55 loss to South Caldwell Jan. 20.

Presnell is averaging 17.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game for Alexander Central (15-3).

Max Sanfilippo, Cuthbertson: The 5-foot-9 senior point guard doubled his season average, scoring 15 points to go three assists and three steals to help Cuthbertson to a 57-55 win at Piedmont Jan. 20.

Sanfilippo is averaging 6.5 points, two assists and 1.5 steals per game for Cuthbertson (10-6).

Sam Starnes, Parkwood: The 6-foot senior averaged 21 points, 5.5 rebounds and three rebounds per game this week as Parkwood beat Anson County and Central Academy.

Starnes scored 19 points, including four three-pointers and eight rebounds to lead the Wolfpack to an 84-50 win over Anson County Jan. 19.

The next night, he scored 23 points, including six three-pointers and four assists to help Parkwood to a 71-52 victory over Central Academy.

Starnes is averaging 8.4 points and 3.3 rebounds for Parkwood (8-11).

Girls’ Basketball

Amari Baldwin, Albemarle: The 5-foot-2 freshman posted a triple-double with 16 points, 11 assists, 10 steals and eight rebounds to lead Albemarle to a 61-47 win over Union Academy Jan. 20.

Albemarle is 11-5 this season.

Addy Holgorsen, Providence Day: The 5-foot-7 senior scored a career-high 15 points, making four of her five three-point attempts, to help Providence Day beat then undefeated Charlotte Catholic, Jan. 17. At the time, Catholic was No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

Holgorsen is averaging seven points per game for the Chargers (15-2).

Holgorsen is also the starting goalkeeper on the Providence Day girls’ soccer team and a Clemson University soccer commit.

Lauren Horton, Lincoln Charter: The 5-foot-8 senior scored 25 points, including four three-pointers, and had five assists to lead Lincoln Charter to a 63-53 win over Community School of Davidson, Jan. 20.

Horton is averaging 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for a Lincoln Charter squad (12-6) that has won five straight games through Sunday

Hudson Rixham, Charlotte Country Day: The 6-foot senior had 25 points, including her 1,000th-career point, to lead Charlotte Country Day to a 58-49 victory over Charlotte Christian Jan. 21.

She also had 14 points and eight rebounds in a 46-37 loss to Providence Day Jan. 19.

Rixham is averaging 17.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Buccaneers (9-9).

Margaret Schweppe, Thomas Jefferson Academy: The 5-foot-9 senior scored a career-high 26 points to go with 13 rebounds as Thomas Jefferson Academy beat Bessemer City Jan. 20.

Schweppe was 11-for-12 from the field and 5-for-7 from the free throw line in the same game.

Thomas Jefferson Academy is 6-7.

Saniya Wilson, Kings Mountain: The 5-foot-6 senior scored 28 points, had seven rebounds, six assists, five steals and took five charges to lead Kings Mountain to a 59-54 overtime victory over Hunter Huss Jan. 21.

Wilson is averaging 22 points per game for a Kings Mountain team (10-2) that has won eight straight games after a 2-2 start.

Athlete of the week

Granger Bartee, Providence Day swimming: The Chargers’ freshman had another standout meet to lead Providence Day to victory over Charlotte Christian and Covenant Day Jan. 20.

Bartee won the 200 freestyle in 1:44.16, which was the top time swam in NCISAA Division competition this season.

He also won the 500 freestyle with a lifetime best time of 4:53.06 at the same meet.

Leah Sandock, Union Academy swimming: The Cardinals’ senior won all four events she competed to help Union Academy to a win over Gray Stone Day, Mount Pleasant and West Stanly, Jan. 20.

Sandock won the 200 freestyle (2:01.54), the 100 butterfly (1:00.66), while helping the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to victories at the same meet.

Sandock, a Davidson College commit, has qualified for the 1A/2A Central Regional in seven individual events and three relays.

** Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 22.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

