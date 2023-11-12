Vote for The Charlotte Observer high school football offensive player of the week l Nov. 17

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer/Deer Park Water high school football offensive player of the week.

Eligible players are at schools in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Union counties in North Carolina and in York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.

The weekly winner will receive a trophy from Deer Park, the water company.

This week’s offensive nominees

Jycen Anciso, Hough: The junior wide receiver caught a team-high five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in Friday’s 45-12 win over Porter Ridge. He ran seven times for 57 yards and another score.

Keyshawn Barrino, Butler: The junior receiver caught four passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-7 win over West Forsyth in the second round of the NC 4A playoffs. Barrino, who ran twice for 16 yards, has averaged 36.9 yards on seven touchdown runs and 30.8 yards on five touchdown receptions this season. He also has a 10-yard touchdown pass.

Jerel Bolder, Forest Hills: In a 35-14 win over Randleman in the second round of the 2A playoffs, Bolder caught five passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns.

Kaegan Chambers, Monroe: In a 35-27 win over West Lincoln on Friday, Chambers was 7-for-10 passing for 116 yards and a touchdown. He rushed seven times for 88 yards and two more scores.

Ian Cline, Providence Day: In a 45-37 win over Charlotte Christian in the NC Independent Schools semifinals, Cline carried 19 times for 223 yards and a score. He caught a pass for 14 yards, and he also had one QB hurry and recovered an onside kick.

Jayden Jones, Independence: In a 34-28 upset 4A playoff win at East Forsyth, Jones ran 26 times for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He had one pass reception for three yards. In the game, Independence ran 37 times for 274 yards.

Caden Smith, West Lincoln: In a 35-27 loss to Monroe, Smith ran 26 times for a team-high 150 yards and two touchdowns.

How to vote

To vote in the poll, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type “yes” and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here.