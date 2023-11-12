Vote for The Charlotte Observer high school football defensive player of the week l Nov. 17

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer/Deer Park high school football defensive player of the week.

Eligible players are at schools in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Union counties in North Carolina and in York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.

The weekly winner will receive a trophy from Deer Park, the water company.

This week’s defensive nominees

Eli Anders, Hough: In a 45-12 win over Porter Ridge in the second round of the N.C. 4A playoffs, Anders had five tackles, including two tackles for a loss. He had two sacks.

Jadyn Farmer, Butler: In a 47-7 win over West Forsyth, Farmer had eight total tackles, including two tackles for a loss, a sack and two quarterback hurries.

Danija McMullen, Northwestern: In a 57-7 win over Greenwood, McMullen had 6.5 tackles, including four tackles for a loss. He also had a fumble recovery and a sack.

Grae Ponder, West Lincoln: In a 35-27 loss to Monroe in the 2A second round, Ponder tied for a team-high with six tackles, and was credited with a half sack.

David Sanders, Providence Day: Sanders had five tackles in Friday’s 45-37 win over Charlotte Christian in the private school semifinals. Ranked as the No. 1 junior in America, Sanders had two sacks and four quarterback hurries. On offense, he allowed no sacks, had a pancake block and helped lead the way for a 200-yard rusher.

