Vote for The Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week

Brody Barnhardt, Providence Day: five catches, 93 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-13 win over Charlotte Christian in the NCISAA Division I state championship game. Barnhardt also had five tackles, one tackle for a loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Elijah Boston, Bunker Hill: in a 37-14 loss to Maiden in the third round Friday, Boston caught 11 passes for 137 yards and two scores.

Chris Culliver, Maiden: UNC recruit Chris Culliver caught nine passes for 176 yards and two scores in a 37-14 win over Bunker Hill.

Jakari Geter, Burns: six tackles, two tackles for a loss and two pass breakups in Friday’s 24-20 win over Salisbury.

Evan Gilbert, Weddington: in Friday’s 35-14 win over Northwest Guilford, Gilbert caught seven passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. He had one catch for 45 yards.

Liam Groulx, Providence Day: eight tackles, two tackles for a loss an interception in Friday’s 55-13 win over Charlotte Christian in the NC Independent Schools state championship game. Groulx also had one catch for 29 yards.

Nolan Houser, Hough: made a 40-yard field goal in Friday’s 17-7 win at East Forsyth. That tied the state record for most career field goals. Keith Duncan of Weddington had 51 field goals from 2012-15. Houser, a junior, is 51-of-61 in his career, including 17-of-20 this season. He is 53-of-53 on PATs this year. Hauser picked up an offer from Clemson Saturday night.

Lamont Littlejohn, Kings Mountain: one-yard scoring run with 10 seconds left was game-winning score in a 22-19 win over West Charlotte. Kings Mountain rallied from being down 19-7 and 12-0. Littlejohn also threw a fourth quarter touchdown pass to Bryson Brown.

Sincere McIntyre, Independence: 5-6, 140-pound senior finished the season with 522 rushing yards, 521 receiving and 451 yards in kick returns for the Patriots. In Friday’s 44-36 loss at Grimsley in the round of the playoffs -- as deep as the Patriots had been in 13 years -- McIntyre rushed four times for 16 yards and caught seven passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Cread Simpson, Monroe: senior had 15 tackles, a team-high, in Friday’s 28-23 come-from-behind win over East Surry.

J’aden Smith, West Charlotte: outside linebacker had a blocked punt returned for a score, nine tackles, two tackles for a loss and one pass breakup in Friday’s 22-19 loss to No. 1 Kings Mountain. In three playoff games, Smith had 33 tackles, five for a loss and is being recruited by many ACC schools.

Ryan Thompson, Burns: Ran 12 times for 115 yards and caught four passes for 50 yards in a 24-20 win over Salisbury in the third round of the N.C. 2A state playoffs. Thompson had three total touchdowns.

Wesley Thompson, Maiden: completed 18-of-26 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-14 win over Bunker Hill.

