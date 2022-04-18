Vote for Charlotte Observer high school baseball player of the week (04.23.22)

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school baseball player of the week.

Seth Christmas, Hopewell: The Titans’ senior hit two home runs and had five RBI at Hopewell went a perfect 3-0 at the Jack Sink Tournament.

Hopewell beat the Charlotte Stampede 6-1 April 11, Charlotte Country Day 12-2 April 12, and Cannon School 10-1 April 13.

Christmas, a Gaston College commit who is also on the radar of Major League Baseball scouts -- according to Hopewell baseball coach, Shawn McGeorge -- has helped Hopewell (15-3) to five straight wins through Monday.

Dylan Coln, Mount Pleasant: The Tigers’ sophomore went 6-for-10 with three doubles, a home run, and six RBI to lead Mount Pleasant to two wins over Union Academy (3-1 April 12 and 12-4 April 14) and a win over Corvian Community (10-4 April 13).

Coln is batting .417 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI for Mount Pleasant (7-7).

Parker Dixon, Shelby: The Golden Lions’ junior hit .571 with a double, a triple, three RBI and five runs scored as Shelby completed a two-game sweep of Bessemer City.

Dixon also went 1-0 on the mound with nine strikeouts in six innings while allowing just two hits.

Shelby (12-5) has won nine straight games through Monday.

Michael Forret, Providence: The Panthers’ senior had 10 strikeouts in six innings of work on the mound to help Providence to a 3-1 win over Ocean Lakes (VA) in the Hanahan Invitational Tournament (HIT) in Charleston, SC April 13.

Providence, which is 18-0 through Monday, also beat Fort Dorchester (SC) 11-6 April 11, and St. Edward (OH) 6-0 April 12.

Ashton Plyler, Parkwood: The Wolfpack senior became the first pitcher in Union County history to throw a perfect game, striking out all 21 batters in a 11-0 win at Anson County April 11.

Plyler needed only 79 pitches, including 65 strikes to earn the victory, while going 2-for-4 with a RBI in the same game.

Parkwood also beat Anson County 15-0 April 12, and 14-2 at Anson County April 16.

The Wolfpack (13-4) also lost to East Rowan 7-1 April 16.

Plyler is 5-0 on the mound with 75 strikeouts and only two walks for Parkwood this season, while hitting .400 with eight RBI and 15 runs scored at the plate.

Tyler Roakes, Carmel Christian: The Cougars’ senior hit .400 with a two-run home run, five RBI and five runs scored as Carmel Christian went 2-3 at the Mingo Bay Tournament in Myrtle Beach.

Roakes hit a two-run home run in a 6-3 win over Gonzaga (Washington, DC), April 11. He had at least one RBI in each of the four games he played.

Carmel Christian (8-9) got wins over St. James, SC (10-8 April 12) and Socastee (4-1 April 14) while losing to Carolina Forest (4-3 April 15), Conway (5-3) and Gonzaga.

Roakes is Berry College (GA) baseball signee.

Luke Schmolke, Lake Norman: The Wildcats’ senior tossed a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts on 88 pitches in seven innings to lead Lake Norman to a 1-0 win over South Iredell April 12.

Lake Norman (12-5) also won 4-1 at South Iredell April 13 and lost 8-6 to West Rowan in the Porter Ridge Union County Classic April 16.

Schmolke, a Georgia Tech signee, is 6-0 with two no-hitters, 90 strikeouts in 40.1 innings, while boasting a 0.69 ERA for Lake Norman through Monday.

Peyton Spencer, Mallard Creek: The Mavericks’ senior went 7-for-12 at the plate with three doubles, three RBI, while pitching six innings with strikeouts, allowing just three hits to earn a victory on the mound in three games as the Jack Sink Tournament.

Spencer earned the victory on the mound in 10-1 win over Cannon School, April 12.

Mallard Creek (7-9) also lost to Charlotte Latin, 6-4, April 11, and Providence Day, 9-5, April 13, in the same tournament.

