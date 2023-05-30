Vote for The Charlotte Observer girls HS athlete of the week (06.02.23)

Tyler Baughn, Community School of Davidson Soccer: The Spartans’ junior accounted for four goals with three scores and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Jay M. Robinson in the third round of the 2A state playoffs May 22.

Community School of Davidson (13-9-2) ended their season with 2-1 loss at undefeated Wheatmore in the 2A state quarterfinals May 25.

Baughn, a Campbell University commit, finished the season with 41 goals and six assists.

Paisley Boatwright, Union Academy Softball: The Cardinals’ sophomore left fielder went 4-for-4 with three singles and a double, plus three RBIs and two runs scored in a 11-0 win over South Stokes to complete a two-game sweep in the 1A West Regional championship series May 25.

Boatwright was 0-for-4 at the plate in a 4-0 win over South Stokes in the first game of the regional championship series May 23.

Boatwright is batting .513 with nine doubles, three triples, and 27 RBI for Union Academy (24-4) this season.

Rylie Cook, Lake Norman Charter Soccer: The Knights’ senior forward scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Hibriten in the third round of the 3A state playoffs May 22.

Lake Norman Charter’s season (19-2-2) came to an end with a 2-0 loss at West Henderson in the 3A state quarterfinals May 25.

Cook, a Catawba College signee, finished her season with 50 goals and nine assists.

Leah Correll, East Lincoln Softball: The Mustangs’ senior pitcher won two of three games on the mound to lead the East Lincoln softball team to its first Western Regional title in school history.

Correll pitched a complete-game four-hitter with one strikeout in a 1-0 win in eight innings over Rockingham County in Game 1 of the series, May 23.

Correll took the loss, allowing five runs on five hits in a 5-4 loss at Rockingham County in Game 2 May 25.

The next day, Correll came back, earning the win with five strikeouts in a 2-1 victory over Rockingham County to win the regional championship series.

Correll is 20-2 on the mound this season with 171 strikeouts in 138.1 innings with a 1.56 earned-run average (ERA) this season. Correll has pitched 17 complete games and has eight shutouts for East Lincoln (23-2) this season.

Anna Dew, Hickory Ridge Softball: The Ragin’ Bulls’ senior pitched a complete-game, two-hitter with 13 strikeouts to help Hickory Ridge to a 2-1 win over Marvin Ridge in Game 1 of the 4A West Regional championship series May 23.

Dew followed that up by tossing a complete-game, two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 1-0 victory at Marvin Ridge to complete the sweep in the regional championship series May 25.

Dew, an Elon University commit, has 240 strikeouts in 145 innings of work on the mound, while boasting an 0.34 ERA this season.

Heidi Estrada-Aguilar, Union Academy Girls’ Soccer: The Cardinals’ junior midfielder scored two goals and had one assist in a 4-2 win over Thomas Jefferson Academy in the third round of the 1A state playoffs May 22.

Estrada-Aguilar also scored both goals, including the game-winner on a free kick from 35 yards out to give Union Academy a 2-1 overtime win at Bishop McGuinness in the 1A state quarterfinals May 25.

Estrada-Aquilar has 29 goals and 25 assists for a Union Academy team (22-3) that has won eight straight games this season.

Braelyn Iosue, Pine Lake Prep Soccer: The Pride freshman defender has helped lead a Pine Lake Prep defense that has not allowed a goal in four playoff games this season.

Iosue led Pine Lake Prep to a 5-0 win over Forest Hills in the third round of the 2A state playoffs May 22.

She also led the Pride to a 3-0 victory over Hendersonville in the 2A state quarterfinals May 25.

The Pine Lake Prep defense has allowed on 14 goals in 23 games this season.

Caroline McSweeney, Ardrey Kell Soccer: The Knights’ junior goalkeeper had 10 saves in a 2-1 win over Hough in the 4A state quarterfinals May 25.

McSweeney also had four saves in a 1-0 shutout of South Mecklenburg in the third round of the 4A state playoffs May 22.

McSweeney, who has allowed just one goal in the playoffs so far, has allowed eight goals (season) with 16 shutouts and 96 saves for Ardrey Kell (23-3-1) this season.

Anna Phifer, Marvin Ridge Softball: The Mavericks’ sophomore pitcher threw six innings with seven strikeouts in a 2-1 loss at Hickory Ridge in Game 1 of the 4A West Regional championship series May 23.

Phifer pitched a complete-game with seven more strikeouts in 1-0 loss to a Hickory Ridge team that clinched the regional championship May 25.

Phifer was 18-5 on the mound this season with 152 strikeouts in 146.1 innings for Marvin Ridge (22-5) this season.

Katie Reyes, Christ the King Soccer: The Crusaders’ senior forward scored one goal and had one assist in a 3-1 win over Mountain Island Charter in third round of the 1A state playoffs May 22.

Reyes also had a hat trick (three goals) in a 9-0 victory over Mount Airy in the 1A state quarterfinals May 25.

Reyes has 18 goals and 11 assists for Christ the King (15-2-3) this season.

Paige Santos, Weddington Soccer: The Warriors’ freshman had an assist in a 1-0 win over Lake Norman in the third round of the 4A state playoffs May 22.

Santos followed that up with two goals and one assist in 3-1, double overtime win over Northwest Guilford in the 4A state quarterfinals May 25.

Santos has 18 goals and five assists for Weddington (21-4) this season.

Grace Smith, South Point Soccer: The Red Raiders’ had a goal and an assist to lead South Point to a 5-1 victory over Enka in the third round of the 3A state playoffs May 22.

Smith followed that up with five goals in a 7-1 win over St. Stephen’s in the 3A state quarterfinals May 25.

Smith has 49 goals and 21 assists for a Christ the King team (21-0-3) that has won 18 straight games this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 27.

