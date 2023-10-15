Vote for The Charlotte Observer girls’ high school athlete of the week (10.20.23)

Below are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week. The poll closes Friday.

You may vote as often as you like.

Note: Poll results may not always be shown.

This week’s nominees

Ashlie Azzarello, Cuthbertson volleyball: The Cavaliers’ junior had seven kills, five digs and a block in 3-1 win at Butler on Oct. 11. Azzarello also had four kills and a block in a 3-0 loss to Weddington on Oct. 10.

Azzarello, who transitioned from outside hitter to middle blocker mid-season, has 84 kills, 55 digs, 21 blocks and 19 aces for Cuthbertson (8-14) through Sunday.

Anne Bradley Bing, Gaston Day volleyball: The Spartans’ junior had 21 kills, 24 assists, 27 digs, two aces and one block in a 3-1 win over Metrolina Christian in the Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) tournament championship game on Oct. 12.

Bing also had 17 kills, 30 assists, 23 digs and eight aces in a 3-1 win over Westminster Catawba in the MAC semifinals on Oct. 10.

Bing has 253 kills, 428 assists, 275 digs, 84 aces and 25 blocks for Gaston Day (20-5) through Sunday.

Kami Caraccia, Lake Norman golf: The Wildcats’ freshman shot a 1-over-par 37 to earn medalist honors while leading the Lake Norman team to a Greater Metro 4A conference victory at Irish Creek Golf Club in Kannapolis on Oct. 11.

On Oct. 17, Caraccia shot a 2-over-par 38, to help Lake Norman beat Hopewell at Mallard Head Golf Club in Mooresville.

Caraccia is averaging a 35.0 per nine holes this season.

Emma Carver, North Lincoln tennis: The Knights’ junior won her third consecutive Western Foothills’ 3A conference singles’ title, finishing the regular season a perfect 18-0 in singles play on her home court on Oct. 11.

Carver also helped the North Lincoln girls’ tennis team (13-1) to a conference title the same day.

Mone Cary/Kate Hampton Haynie, Charlotte Latin tennis: The Hawks’ duo won doubles’ matches against Cannon School (Oct. 12) and Charlotte Christian (Oct. 10) to complete a 11-0 regular season record together this season.

Story continues

Cary plays No. 1 singles for the Hawks and Haynie is No. 2.

Kaleah Gee, Rocky River volleyball: The Ravens’ junior setter/hitter had 12 points on 14 serving attempts, including six aces as well as five digs and one kill in a win over Garinger on Oct. 12.

Gee also had 10 points on 12 service attempts, including three aces, to go with eight digs in a 3-0 loss at Independence on Oct. 10.

Ansley Keel, Community School of Davidson volleyball: The Spartans’ junior had seven kills, five aces and one dig in a 3-0 win over Langtree Charter on Oct. 10.

Keel followed that up with 19 kills, four aces and eight digs in a 3-2 loss at Pine Lake Prep on Oct. 12.

The next day, Keel had 14 kills and 15 digs in a 3-1 victory over North Mecklenburg.

Keel has 275 kills and 189 digs for Community School of Davidson (13-12) through Sunday.

Katie Kobera, Union Academy golf: The Cardinals’ sophomore shot an 84, including eight pars, to win the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A golf tournament at Red Bridge Golf Club on Oct. 10.

Kobera, the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A conference player of the year, is averaging a score of 43.3 per nine holes this season.

Annie Miller, Metrolina Christian cross-country: The Warriors’ junior ran a personal best and school-record time of 17:57.60 to win the Union County championship by six seconds at McAlpine Creek Park on Oct. 11.

Miller broke her own personal and school record time for the second straight week.

Margaret Scheurer, Charlotte Country Day field hockey: The Buccaneers’ senior scored two goals in a 9-3 win over Covenant Day on Oct. 10.

Scheurer also had two goals in 3-0 win at Ravenscroft on Oct. 13.

Scheurer, a University of Richmond commit, has 14 goals and nine assists for Charlotte Country Day (12-5) through Sunday.

Sydney Tate, Davidson Day volleyball: The Patriots’ senior setter had 20 assists, five digs, three kills and one ace in a 3-0 win over Salem Baptist Christian on Oct. 10.

Tate also had 12 assists, eight digs, three aces and two kills in a 3-0 win over Fred T. Foard on Oct. 12.

Tate finished off the week with 17 assists, nine digs, five aces and three kills in a 3-0 loss at Asheville Christian Academy on Oct. 13.

Tate has 263 assists, 149 digs, 43 aces, 29 kills and 19 blocks for Davidson Day (20-4-2) through Sunday.

Kemp Walters, Myers Park field hockey: The Mustangs’ junior had two goals and one assist to lead Myers Park to a 4-0 win over Providence Day on Oct. 12.

Walters had 19 goals and three assists for a Mustangs team (11-3) that has won eight straight games through Sunday.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

How to vote

To vote in the poll, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here