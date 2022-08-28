Vote for The Charlotte Observer girls high school athlete of the week (9.02.22)

Meet the nominees for The Charlotte Observer high school girls athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday, when the winner will be announced.

Note: poll standings will not always be available during the week.

This week’s nominees

Aniston Belk, Gray Stone Day volleyball: The Knights’ junior had seven kills, two aces, two blocks and three digs in a 3-0 win over Langtree Charter Aug. 22.

The next day, Belk had seven kills, five digs and three blocks in a 3-0 victory at Christ the King.

Belk has 36 kills, nine blocks, eight digs and four aces for Gray Stone Day (2-2, through Sunday).

Jade Eaton, Carmel Christian cross-country: The Cougars’ junior beat her personal-best 5K time by nearly three minutes, running a 25:28 in her season-opening race in the Carolinas’ Kickoff at Metrolina Christian Aug. 27.

Eaton’s previous-best was a 28:11 last season.

Leah Hinceman, East Rowan volleyball: The Mustangs’ senior outside hitter had 27 kills, 25 digs and three blocks in a 3-2 win at Oak Grove Aug. 22.

She also had 16 kills, 12 digs and three aces in a 3-0 sweep at Lake Norman Charter Aug. 24.

The next day, Hinceman added 16 kills, seven digs and three blocks in a 3-0 win at Mooresville.

Hinceman has 94 kills, 63 digs, 10 aces and seven blocks for East Rowan (6-0, through Sunday).

Emilee Ibsen, Gaston Day tennis: The Spartans’ freshman won her No. 1 singles’ match in three sets, 4-6, 6-1, 10-6, to lead Gaston Day to victory over Davidson Day Aug. 23.

Gaston Day (5-0) also beat Gaston Christian Aug. 25.

Last year, Ibsen -- who has played No. 1 singles since seventh-grade -- helped lead Gaston Day to its first state championship since 1991.

Emma Kennedy, Lincoln Charter tennis: The Eagles’ junior won her singles’ match, 6-0, 6-1, while also winning 8-1 in doubles’ play with Kate Lesniak, to lead Lincoln Charter to a 9-0 win at Mountain Island Charter Aug. 24.

Kennedy also won in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (10-7) in a 7-2 victory over Christ the King Aug. 26.

Lincoln Charter is 2-0 overall through Sunday.

Emma Norris, North Iredell volleyball: The Raiders’ senior outside hitter had nine kills and three blocks to lead North Iredell to a 3-0 win at North Henderson Aug. 23.

The same night, Norris had 18 kills and three more blocks in a 3-1 win over West Henderson.

Norris also had 19 kills and two blocks in a 3-1 victory at T.C. Roberson Aug. 24.

North Iredell is a perfect 6-0 through Sunday.

Caroline Rodriguez, Charlotte Catholic volleyball: The Cougars’ senior outside hitter had 13 kills, 16 digs and three aces in a 3-2 victory at Weddington Aug. 23.

Rodriguez had 13 kills, eight digs and three aces in a 3-1 win at Providence Aug. 25.

Rodriguez, a George Mason University commit, has 26 kills, 30 digs and 10 aces for Charlotte Catholic (3-0, through Sunday).

Lizzie Rubble, Mountain Island Charter volleyball: The Raptors’ sophomore setter had 42 assists, nine digs and five kills in a 3-2 win at Union Academy Aug. 22.

Rubble also had 17 assists, 11 aces and three kills in a 3-0 win over Victory Christian Aug. 26.

Mountain Island Charter (4-0) also won 3-0 over Olympic Aug. 24.

Kemp Walters, Myers Park field hockey: The Mustangs’ sophomore scored all three goals in a 3-0 win over Covenant Day, Aug. 25.

Myers Park also won at Charlotte Country Day, 4-1 Aug. 23.

Walters has four goals for Myers Park (3-0, through Sunday).

Helena Winterberg, Hickory Ridge golf: The Ragin’ Bulls’ senior shot a career-best 1-under par 35 to earn medalist honors, while leading her Hickory Ridge team to victory at Rocky River Golf Club Aug. 25.

Winterberg had a birdie to start her round followed by eight straight pars.

Winterberg was also selected by the Charlotte chapter of the “First Tee,” to play in the Pure Insurance Pro-Am at Pebble Beach (CA) Sept. 20-25.

** Information published today includes statistics through August 27.

If you want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

