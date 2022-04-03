Vote for the Charlotte Observer girls high school athlete of the week (04.08.22)

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer boys high school athlete of the week.

Anna Asano, Community School of Davidson lacrosse: The Spartans’ sophomore midfielder scored 10 goals, had three assists and six draw controls in a 16-11 win at Lake Norman Charter March 28.

Asano also scored four goals and had five draw controls in a 16-8 loss to Christ the King March 31.

Asano has 51 goals for Community School of Davidson (4-2).

Kate Daniels, Charlotte Catholic lacrosse: The Cougars’ sophomore attacker scored four goals and had one assist to help Charlotte Catholic to a 19-10 win at Myers Park March 30.

She also had three goals and one assist to help the Cougars to a 20-9 win over Fort Mill in the Heroes’ Bowl at Memorial Stadium April 1.

Charlotte Catholic is 10-2 overall this season.

Linde Fonville, Charlotte Country Day track: The Buccaneers’ senior ran a personal-best 2:15.47 to win the 800-meter run in a CISAA conference meet at Charlotte Latin March 30.

Her time was the No. 1 run in the NCISAA, and No. 4 in the state (public or private) this outdoor season.

Fonville, a Yale University commit, also led both the Distance Relay and 4 X 400-meter relays to victory at the Queen City Relays at Myers Park April 2.

Caroline Mills, Cannon School lacrosse: The Cougars’ junior attacker scored seven goals, including the game-winner in overtime as Cannon School outlasted South Mecklenburg 12-11 April 1.

Mills also had a goal in a 9-4 loss at Gaston Day March 29.

Cannon School is 4-3 overall this season.

Mauri Murray, Marvin Ridge softball: The Mavericks’ senior went 4-for-5 with three home runs, a single and five RBI in a 15-3 win at Porter Ridge March 29.

Murray is 2-for-3 with a double, a single and a sacrifice fly in a 10-5 loss to Piedmont April 1.

Murray, an Elon University signee, is hitting .559 with six home runs, two doubles and 20 RBI for Marvin Ridge (7-2).

Gracie Parker, Hickory Ridge softball: The Ragin’ Bulls’ senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a grand slam home run and five RBI to lead Hickory Ridge to a 15-1 over A.L. Brown April 1.

Parker was also 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and two runs scored in a 3-2 victory at Central Cabarrus March 30.

She was 2-for-3 with a RBI in a 4-2 loss to West Cabarrus.

Parker is hitting .532 with three home runs, 11 doubles and 20 RBI for Hickory Ridge (10-3) this season.

Taylor Suarez, Ardrey Kell soccer: The Knights’ sophomore scored both goals in a 2-1 win over previously unbeaten Hough April 1.

Suarez also had a goal in a 9-0 victory at Berry March 30.

Suarez has 11 goals and four assists for Ardrey Kell (10-0-1) this season.

Lily Yampolsky, Lake Norman Charter track: The Knights’ sophomore set a personal and school record, running a 1:00.34 to win the 400-meter dash at South Rowan March 30.

She also won the 800-meter run (2:29.92) and the 1600-meter run (in personal-best, 5:15.90) at the same meet.

** Information published today includes statistics through April 2.

