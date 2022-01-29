Vote for the Charlotte Observer girls high school athlete of the week (2.4.22)

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer’s girls high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday, around noon, when the winner will be announced.

Lila Connor, Charlotte Latin swimming: The Hawks’ freshman won the 200 freestyle (1:55.49), the 500 freestyle and helped the 400 freestyle relay to victory (with teammates, Charley Floyd, Ivy Monk and Dorothy Patterson) at the CISAA conference championships at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center Jan. 26.

Connor’s efforts helped the Charlotte Latin girls’ swim team to a one-point win over Providence Day at the same meet.

Zahra Douglas, Marvin Ridge basketball: The 5-foot-6 junior averaged 20 points and six rebounds per game as Marvin Ridge beat Cuthbertson and Sun Valley to put itself in first-place in the Southern Carolinas’ conference.

Douglas had 24 points and five rebounds in a 70-64 overtime win at Cuthbertson Jan. 25.

She also had 16 points and seven rebounds to help Marvin Ridge to a 76-45 win over Sun Valley Jan. 28.

Douglas is averaging 11 points and seven rebounds per game for Marvin Ridge (15-4).

Maddie Lusk, Lincoln Charter basketball: The 5-foot-6 junior averaged 22.5 points and 4.5 steals per game as Lincoln Charter won road games at Christ the King and Langtree Charter.

Lusk had 20 points and five steals in a 60-37 win at Langtree Charter Jan. 25.

She also had 25 points, including seven three-pointers, five assists and four steals in a 68-31 victory at Christ the King Jan. 28.

Lusk is averaging 15.2 points and 2.5 steals for a Lincoln Charter team (14-6) that has won seven straight games.

Chloe Moss, Independence basketball: The 5-foot-10 sophomore scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Independence to a 45-31 win over Garinger Jan. 28.

She also had five points and five rebounds in a 51-40 loss at Charlotte Catholic Jan. 25.

Moss is averaging nine points and six rebounds per game for Independence (13-4).

Mylee Swaringen, Gray Stone Day basketball: The 5-foot-6 sophomore had a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead Gray Stone Day to a 55-33 win over Union Academy Jan. 28.

Gray Stone Day also lost 57-28 at North Stanly Jan. 25 and lost 58-32 to Albemarle Jan, 27.

Swaringen is averaging 7.8 points and five rebounds per game for Gray Stone Day (4-8).

Ruby Williams, Cuthbertson basketball: The 6-foot senior averaged 26.5 points per game as Cuthbertson split games with Marvin Ridge and Porter Ridge.

Williams had 27 points in a 70-64, overtime victory over Marvin Ridge Jan. 25.

She also had 26 points in a 52-15 win at Porter Ridge Jan. 28.

Williams, a Cornell University commit, is averaging 20.2 points per game for Cuthbertson (13-6).

Keara Wiley, Mountain Island swimming: The Raptors’ senior won the 50 freestyle, finished as runner-up in the 100 butterfly, while helping the 200 medley relay to victory and the 200 freestyle relay to a runner-up finish at the Catawba Shores’ 1A/2A conference championships Jan. 27.

Wiley was named the Catawba Shores’ 1A/2A conference girls’ swimmer of the year for her efforts.

Saniya Wilson, Kings Mountain basketball: The 5-foot-6 averaged 17.7 points, eight rebounds and 6.3 assists per game as Kings Mountain beat Crest, Forestview and North Gaston.

Wilson had 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 49-32 win at North Gaston Jan. 25.

The next night, she had 25 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 62-57 victory over Crest.

Wilson had eight points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to help Kings Mountain to a 62-40 win at Forestview Jan. 28.

Wilson is averaging 22 points, six rebounds and four assists for a Kings Mountain team (13-2) that has won 11 straight games.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

