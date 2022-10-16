Vote for The Charlotte Observer’s girls high school athlete of the week (10.21.22)

Here are this week’s nominees for The Charlotte Observer girls high school athlete of the week. Readers may vote as often as they like until Friday.

Alexa Allison, Newton Conover tennis: The Red Devils’ senior won her fourth consecutive Catawba Valley 2A conference singles’ title at Maiden.

Allison, a four-time regional qualifier and three-time state qualifier, didn’t lose a set in three matches on her way to the conference singles’ title Oct. 13.

Allison is 14-0 in singles’ play this season.

Emma Carver, North Lincoln tennis: The Knights’ sophomore won the Western Foothills’ Athletic Conference title, losing only one game in three matches.

Carver won the league championship match 6-0, 6-1 Oct. 13.

Carver is 17-1 in singles’ play overall.

Katherine Hopkins, Lincolnton cross-country: The Wolves’ senior ran an 18:29.01 to finish as runner-up in the United Way Cross Country Invitational at Southside Park in Newton Oct. 12.

Hopkins’ time was .01 off her previous personal-best at (18:29.20) at the Adidas Challenge in Cary Sept. 17.

Taylor Hyman, Northwest Cabarrus cross-country: The Trojans’ senior ran a 21:00.41 to win the Cabarrus County Championships at Frank Liske Park in Concord Oct. 11.

Hyman, who beat the field by 34 seconds, also helped her Northwest Cabarrus girls to a runner-up finish.

Hyman also ran a 22:49.85 to finish ninth at the South Piedmont conference No. 3 race at Salisbury Community Park Oct. 12.

Caroline Johnson, Pine Lake Prep golf: The Pride senior shot a 2-under-par 34, to earn medalist honors in her last Catawba Shores’ 1A/2A conference match at the Peninsula Club Oct. 10.

Johnson also helped the Pine Lake Prep girls’ team to victory in the same match despite playing on a fractured right big toe in the same match, according to Pine Lake Prep golf coach Michael Kee.

Johnson is averaging a 35.4 per nine holes this season.

Arianna Lopez, Cannon School volleyball: The Cougars’ sophomore setter had 32 assists, six digs and three blocks in a 3-0 win over Charlotte Latin Oct. 11.

Lopez also had 33 assists, nine digs, two blocks, one ace and one kill in a 3-0 victory at Charlotte Country Day Oct. 13.

Lopez has 528 assists, 168 digs, 68 aces and 42 kills for a Cannon School team (19-5) that has won nine straight games.

Lucy Osherow, Providence Day field hockey: The Chargers’ all-state senior scored the game-winning goal in 1-0 win at Charlotte Latin to secure the CISAA conference title Oct. 13.

Osherow also had a goal in the Chargers’ 4-2 victory over Covenant Day Oct. 11.

Osherow, an Ohio State University commit, has six goals and six assists for Providence Day (8-4).

Teagan Reilly, Myers Park tennis: The Mustangs’ freshman won all three of her matches this week to claim the SoMeck 4A conference singles’ title at South Mecklenburg High Oct. 13.

Reilly, who is 17-0 in singles’ play this season, has only lost one set in that same span.

Camryn Shelton, Ardrey Kell volleyball: The Knights’ junior setter had 109 assists, 37 digs, 10 kills and seven aces as Ardrey Kell went 4-0 this week with road wins at Berry and Myers Park and home wins over Olympic and Providence.

Shelton has 19 assists, six digs, two kills and one ace in 3-0 win over Olympic, Oct. 11.

The next day, she had 39 assists, 19 digs, three kills and an ace in a 3-1 victory over rival Providence.

Shelton had five assists, two digs and an ace in 3-0 sweep at Berry Oct. 13.

She finished off the week with 46 assists, 10 digs, four aces and two kills in 3-1 victory at Myers Park Oct. 15.

Ardrey Kell (22-3) has won nine straight games through Sunday.

Helena Winterberg, Hickory Ridge golf: The Ragin’ Bulls’ senior shot a 1-over-par 37 to earn medalist honors while leading the Hickory Ridge girls’ golf team to their first Greater Metro 4A conference title at Skybrook Golf Club in Huntersville Oct. 10.

Winterberg also shot a 77 to finish as runner-up in the Greater Metro 4A conference tournament at Red Bridge Golf Club in Locust, Oct. 11.

Winterberg is averaging a 38.1 per nine holes this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Oct. 15.

