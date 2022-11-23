Vote for The Charlotte Observer girls high school athlete of the week (11.25.22)

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer’s high school girls athlete of the week. Readers can vote as often as they like.

The poll will close Friday, around noon.

NOTE: Poll results may not be shown all week. This is normal.

Quick Links

Boys basketball preview: breakdowns, predictions by county, Sweet 16, our Starting 5

Girls basketball preview: breakdowns, predictions by county, Sweet 16, our Starting 5

Saturday’s Rewind: West Charlotte gives Oak Hill a scare; boxscores, #BIG5 stars, schedule

PHOTOS: Oak Hill/West Charlotte; Carmel Christian/High Point Christian

Friday’s Rewind: Cannon School wins at ‘The Lynch;’ boxscores, #BIG5 stars

PHOTOS: Cannon/Virginia Episcopal

This week’s nominees

How to vote

To vote in the poll, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here