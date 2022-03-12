Vote for the Charlotte Observer girls high school swimmers of the year (3.21.22)

Here are the nominees for the 2021-22 Charlotte Observer girls high school swimmers of the year..

To be nominated, a swimmer must have won a N.C. Independent Schools or N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship.

The poll will be open until Monday, March 21

Girls Public Schools Swimmer of the year

Maddie Geyer, Parkwood (3A 200 IM, 100 breast)

Jordan Oakley, Langtree Charter (1A/2A diving)

Grace Rainey, Hough (4A 100 breast)

Leah Sandock, Union Academy (1A/2A 200 IM)

Madi Varnum, Lake Norman Charter (3A diving)

Eliana White, Community School of Davidson (1A/2A 50 free)

Kiley Wilhelm, Myers Park (4A 200 IM)

Grace Wilson, Lake Norman Charter (1A/2A 200 free)

Girls Private Schools Swimmer of the year

Caitlyn Cornell, Metrolina Christian (D1 50 free)

Emma Edwards, University Christian (DIII 200 IM, 500 free)

Sarah Fluery, Metrolina Christian (D1 100 free)

Olivia Hardey, Davidson Day (DIII 100 free, 100 back)

Ivy Monk, Charlotte Latin (D1 100 breast)

Girls Relay Team of the year

▪ Metrolina Christian D1 200 freestyle relay (Emily Dyer, Ella Davis, Sarah Fleury, Caitlyn Cornell)

▪ Myers Park 4A girls 200 medley relay (Kayman Neal, Sofia Plaza, Kiley Wilhelm, Maya Gendzel)

▪ University Christian DIII 400 free relay (Margaret Johnson, Alyssa Drendel, Ava Blair, Emma Edwards)

