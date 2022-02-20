Vote for the Charlotte Observer girls athlete of the week (02.25.22)

Meet the nominees for the Charlotte Observer’s girls high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday, around noon, when the poll will close.

Jamyah Blakeney, Forest Hills basketball: The 5-foot-7 junior scored 35 points, grabbed five rebounds and had four steals and six assists to lead Forest Hills to a 60-57 win over Parkwood in the Rocky River conference championship game Feb. 18.

Blakeney also had 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 65-34 victory over Monroe in the Rocky River conference semifinals Feb. 17.

Forest Hills, who has won eight straight games, is 20-5 overall through Sunday.

Senali Moss, South Mecklenburg basketball: The 5-foot-8 senior scored 26 points and had 11 rebounds, six steals and four assists to lead South Mecklenburg to a 60-43 win over Olympic in the SoMeck 4A conference tournament semifinals Feb. 16.

Moss also had 11 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 40-34 win over Myers Park to claim the SoMeck 4A conference tournament title Feb. 18.

Moss is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 steals and 3.7 assists for South Mecklenburg (21-3).

Taylor Parker, Hickory Grove basketball: The 6-foot-1 junior scored 13 points, had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 56-24 win over Gaston Christian in the first round of the NCISAA 3A state playoffs Feb. 15.

She also had 26 points, 14 rebounds, seven blocks, three assists and three steals in a 52-38 second round win over Asheville School Feb. 17.

Parker finished off her season with 13 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and two steals in a 75-34 state quarterfinal loss at High Point Christian Feb. 19.

Parker averaged 17.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and four blocks per game for Hickory Grove (10-11) this season.

Teri Pridgen, Cannon School indoor track: The Cougars’ sophomore won NCISAA Division I state championships in the 55 (7.11) and 300-meter (40.96) dashes at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, Feb. 15.

Pridgen has also qualified for the U.S. High School Nationals in the 60-meter dash.

Kate Sears, Watauga basketball: The 5-foot-9 freshman scored 22 points, including 18 in the second half, to go with 10 rebounds to lead Watauga to a 39-28 win over Alexander Central in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference championship game Feb. 18.

Sears also had 26 points and 10 boards in a 50-39, tournament semifinal victory Feb. 17.

Sears has scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Elon and Presbyterian University, according to Watauga assistant basketball coach Bill Togerson. She is averaging 19 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for Watauga (22-3).

Madison Self, East Lincoln vasketball: The 5-foot-11 junior scored 18 points, had 15 rebounds and three steals to lead East Lincoln to a 50-42 win over Hickory in the championship game of the 3A Western Foothills’ conference tournament Feb. 18.

Self was named the tournament’s MVP for her efforts.

Self also had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five steals in a 74-67 win over Fred T. Foard in the tournament semifinals Feb. 16.

She posted nine points, three rebounds and three steals in the Mustangs’ first round win over West Iredell, 64-15 Feb. 14.

Self is averaging 12.4 points and 10.8 rebounds for an East Lincoln team (26-1) that has won 15 straight games.

Bree Smith, Gaston Day swimming: The Spartans’ 7th-grader scored 34 points for Gaston Day to help the Spartans’ girls’ team to a NCISAA Division III state (team) championship at Greensboro Aquatic Center Feb. 15.

Smith finished as runner-up in both the 200 individual medley (2:15.30) and 500 freestyle (5:20.29), while also helping the 200 freestyle relay to a runner-up finish and the 200 medley relay to a fourth-place finish.

Blanca Thomas, Charlotte Catholic basketball: The 6-foot-5 sophomore scored 29 points to go with 20 rebounds, and two blocks to lead Charlotte Catholic to a 53-40 win over Independence in the Southwestern 4A conference championship game Feb. 18.

Thomas also had 19 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks in a 50-27, SW4A semifinal victory over Garinger, Feb. 17.

Thomas, a major Division I recruit, is averaging 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks per game for Charlotte Catholic (24-2) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 19.

