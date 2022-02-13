Vote for the Charlotte Observer girls athlete of the week (02.18.22)

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer boys high school athlete of the week.

Mary Bonner Dalton, Myers Park indoor track: The Mustangs’ sophomore ran a 10:49.39 to win the 3,200-meter run at the 4A indoor state championships at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem Feb. 12.

Bonner Dalton’s 3,200-meter time was the 15th fastest time run in state history and third fastest time ever run by a sophomore.

She also ran a personal-best 4:53.30 to finish as 4A state runner-up in the 1,600-meter run the same day. Her time was the best ever run by a sophomore in state history.

Sarah Evans, Ardrey Kell basketball: The 6-foot junior scored a career-high 31 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and eight steals to lead Ardrey Kell to a 60-41 win over Berry Feb. 11.

Evans scored 16 points to go with eight rebounds and four steals in a 48-31 victory over East Mecklenburg Feb. 9.

She also had 24 points, six rebounds and a steal in a 64-48 loss at Olympic Feb. 8.

Evans is averaging 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 steals for Ardrey Kell (12-9).

Akala Garrett, Harding indoor track: The Rams’ junior ran a personal-best 7.88 to win the 4A state indoor championship in the 55-meter hurdles at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem Feb. 12.

Garrett also ran a 1:14.37 to win another 4A state title in the 500-meter dash the same day.

She was 4A state runner-up in the 300-meter dash.

Garrett’s efforts helped the Harding girls’ track team to a fourth-place finish at the 4A state indoor meet.

Cassidy Geddes, Newton Conover basketball: The 5-foot-7 junior had 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Newton Conover won 57-40 over Bunker Hill Feb. 8.

She also scored 28 points to lead the Red Devils to a 69-30 win over Maiden Feb. 11.

Geddes is averaging 20 points and seven rebounds per game for a Newton Conover team (20-2) that has won 11 straight games.

Maddie Geyer, Parkwood swimming: Won N.C. 3A state swiming championships in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

Sanu Jallow, West Mecklenburg track: won two events at the N.C. 3A indoor state championships Saturday: the 55-meter and 500-meter runs. Jallow is a Texas A&M signee.

Ally Moore, East Burke basketball: The 5-foot-4 sophomore scored 16 points, had six assists and two steals in a 64-31 win over West Lincoln Feb. 8.

The next night, she had 16 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals to lead East Burke to a 70-38 win over Bunker Hill.

Moore finished the week with 24 points, including six three-pointers, five assists and three steals in a 55-30 win at Maiden, Feb. 12.

Moore is averaging 8.3 points and 3.4 assists for East Burke (13-7).

Ruby Williams, Cuthbertson basketball: The 6-foot senior averaged 22.7 points, five rebounds and 2.3 steals per game as Cuthbertson beat Piedmont and Sun Valley, while losing to South Mecklenburg.

Williams scored 17 points, had six rebounds and one steal in a 61-51 loss to South Mecklenburg Feb. 7.

She had a career-high 35 points, including the 1,000th-point of her career in a 63-48 win over Sun Valley.

Williams capped off her week with 16 points, four rebounds and three steals in a 64-36 victory over Piedmont.

Williams, a Cornell University commit, is averaging 20.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for Cuthbertson (17-7).

Saniya Wilson, Kings Mountain basketball: The 5-foot-6 senior scored 41 points, grabbed nine rebounds, two assists and three steals in a 71-68 loss to Ashbrook Feb. 8.

Wilson followed that with 31 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals to lead Kings Mountain to a 72-57 win at Crest to clinch a share of the Big South conference regular season title (with Ashbrook), Feb. 11.

Wilson is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.4 steals per game for Kings Mountain (16-4).

