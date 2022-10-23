Vote for The Charlotte Observer girls athlete of the week (10.28.22)

Here are the nominees for The Observer’s girls high school athlete of the week. Readers can vote as often as they like until the poll closes Friday, Oct. 28, around noon.

This week’s nominees

Sadie Featherstone, East Rowan cross-country: The Mustangs’ ran a personal-best 21:55 to finish ninth at the South Piedmont Conference (SPC) Championships at Frank Liske Park in Concord Oct. 20. Featherstone earned all-SPC honors for her efforts.

Jordan Griffin, Hough volleyball: The Huskies’ had three kills and two dis in a 3-0 win over North Mecklenburg in the Queen City Athletic Conference semifinals, Oct. 18. Griffin had five kills, three digs and one block in a 3-0 win over Mallard Creek in the QCAC championship match Oct. 19.

Griffin also had seven kills and a block in a 3-0 win over Cuthbertson in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs Oct. 22.

Griffin had 148 kills, 99 digs, 29 aces and 12 blocks for Hough (18-9) this season.

Helen Hurden, Charlotte Latin cross-country: The Hawks’ senior ran a personal-best 18:35.20 to win the CISAA Conference Championships at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 18.

Hurden’s efforts also helped the Charlotte Latin girls’ cross country team to a CISAA title the same day.

Hurden, who improved her personal-best time by 1:44 this season, also now owns the third-fastest 5K time in school history.

Bryn Koprivica, Cuthbertson cross-country: The Cavaliers’ sophomore ran a lifetime-best 22:22.80 at the Southern Carolina Conference Championships (SCC) at Weddington High Oct. 18.

Koprivica finished 46th among 86 runners) to help the Cuthbertson girls’ cross country team to a Southern Carolinas championship.

Caroline Lostetter, Charlotte Country Day field hockey: The Buccaneers’ senior captain had both goals in a 2-0 win over Cary Christian in the NCISAA state quarterfinals Oct. 21.

Charlotte Country Day is 9-6 overall through Sunday.

Ally Macurda, Covenant Day volleyball: The Lions’ senior had eight kills, six digs and one ace in a 3-0 second round win over Rabun Gap Nacoochee Oct. 20.

Macurda also had 13 kills, 12 digs, three aces and a block in a 3-1, NCISAA 4A state quarterfinal win at Charlotte Christian Oct. 22.

Macurda has 297 kills, 176 digs, 35 aces and 13 blocks for Covenant Day (18-9) through Sunday.

Emily Rosenschein, Bradford Prep golf: The Bears’ junior shot an 83 to finish third at the 1A/2A West Regional Golf Tournament at Mimosa Hills’ Golf Club in Morganton Oct. 18.

Rosenschein’s efforts qualify her for the 1A/2A state championships at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club Oct. 24-25.

Camryn Shelton, Ardrey Kell volleyball: The Knights’ junior defensive specialist/setter had 33 assists and seven digs in a 3-0 win over South Mecklenburg in the SoMeck4A Conference tournament semifinals Oct. 18.

She also had 29 assists and 13 digs in a 3-0 win over Palisades in the conference championships game Oct. 19.

Shelton finished off the week with 25 assists and eight digs in a 3-0 sweep of East Mecklenburg in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

Ardrey Kell (25-3) has won 12 straight games through Sunday.

Kemp Walters, Myers Park field hockey: The Mustangs’ sophomore scored a goal in a 5-0 win at Providence, Oct. 18.

Walters also had four goals and two assists in a 10-0 victory at Marvin Ridge Oct. 21.

Walters has a team-best 26 goals to go with six assists for a Myers Park team (17-1) that has won 13 straight games through Sunday.

Lily Yampolsky, Lake Norman Charter cross-country: The Knights’ junior ran a personal-best 19:26.05 to win her second consecutive South Piedmont conference (SPC) title in a row at Frank Liske Park in Concord Oct. 20.

Yampolsky, who beat the field by 55 seconds, also led the Lake Norman Charter girls’ cross country team to a SPC title the same day.

** Information published today includes statistics through Oct. 22.

If you want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

