Vote for the Charlotte Observer defensive football player of the week (10.01.21)

Here are the nominees for the first Charlotte Observer high school defensive football player of the week.

We’re splitting the award into offensive and defensive awards this week.

You can vote as often as you like until Friday, around noon, when the poll will close.

Zach Diagler, Maiden: had 10 tackles (6 solo, 4 assist) in Friday’s 20-14 win over West Lincoln.

Daniel Haughton, Charlotte Latin: In Friday’s wild 24-22 win over Charlotte Christian, Haughton had 10 tackles, two for a loss, a punt return for a 90-yard touchdown, plus eight catches for 82 yards and a score.

DeAndre Hoyle, Kings Mountain: three interceptions in Friday’s 56-0 win over North Gaston.

Deems May, Myers Park: seven tackles, 0.5 sacks, multiple QB pressures in a 16-13 overtime win over Cardinal Gibbons, which was ranked No. 1 in the News & Observer of Raleigh’s Sweet 16 poll. For the season, May has 31 tackles, 8.5 sacks.

Tyler Mills, Independence: three sacks, five tackles, two quarterback pressures in Friday’s game with Charlotte Catholic.

Keegan Moose, Mount Pleasant: three punt returns for 113 yards and a score, had five tackles, an interception and two pass deflections in Friday’s 42-0 win over Union Academy.

Jarrell Smith, Concord: six tackles, a sack and two tackles for a loss in a 22-20 win over Central Cabarrus. His safety with four minutes, 12 seconds provided the game-winning points.

Taree Watkins, Crest: seven tackles 2.5 sacks, four tackles for a loss in Friday’s 35-19 win over Stuart Cramer.

