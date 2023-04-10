Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys HS athlete of the week (04.17.23)

Here are this week’s nominees for The Charlotte Observer boys high school athlete of the week.

Khalil Archie, Myers Park Track: The Mustangs’ sophomore ran a personal-best 18.39 to win the 110-meter hurdles at Providence April 5.

Archie also ran a personal-record time of 44.43 to win the 300-meter hurdles at the same event.

Quentin Clarke, Cannon School Track: The Cougars’ ran a season-best 48.99 to win the 400-meter dash in a home meet against Bradford Prep, Concord, Davidson Day, Marvin Ridge and Providence Day April 5. The time was also the top run by a NCISAA runner this outdoor season.

Clarke, a N.C. State signee, also anchored the 4 X 400-meter relay to victory in a school-record 3:27.90, to win by nearly 15 seconds in the same meet.

Jack Dalton, Lake Norman Charter Lacrosse: The Knights’ junior attacker had three goals and six assists in a 16-9 win over Christ the King April 3.

Dalton also had four goals and seven more assists in a 20-5 victory over Hickory April 5.

Dalton has 37 goals and 66 assists for Lake Norman Charter (10-4).

Stephen Fernetti, North Lincoln Track: The Knights’ senior won the 800-meter run in 2:06.70 at the Lincoln County Championships at North Lincoln April 5.

Fernetti also won the Lincoln County title in the 1600-meter run in 4:27.30 to help lead the North Lincoln boys’ team to victory by 59.5 points over the field.

Fernetti is a Charlotte 49ers’ track commit.

Eric Heal, Mooresville Track: The Blue Devils’ sophomore broke a 25-year old, school record running a 39.25 to win the 300-meter hurdles at West Cabarrus April 5.

Heal’s time was also the second fastest run in the event in the state this outdoor season.

Wesley Jones, Charlotte Christian Baseball: The Knights’ senior tossed a complete-game, two hitter with nine strikeouts in 2-0 win over Charlotte Latin April 6.

Charlotte Christian (10-7) also lost 4-3 at Charlotte Latin April 4.

Jones, a Charlotte 49ers’ commit is 3-1 on the mound with 44 strikeouts in 37 innings of work, while boasting a 0.95 earned-run average (ERA).

Kam Miller, Hickory Grove Baseball: The Lions’ senior went 2-for-5 at the plate with a triple, a RBI and four runs scored, while also pitching three innings with four strikeouts to earn the win on the mound in a 19-14 win at the Carolina Royals April 3.

The next night, Miller went 1-for-3 at the plate with a RBI and two runs scored in a 5-4 victory over Gaston Christian.

Miller is batting .472 with four home runs, three doubles and 21 RBI for Hickory Grove (10-4).

Isaiah Mobley, Parkwood Track: The Wolfpack senior jumped a personal-best 43-7.5 to win the triple jump at Porter Ridge, April 5.

Mobley also finished third in the long jump (19-5) and ran a personal-best 11.26 in the 100-meter dash to finish 10th overall in the same meet.

Brandon Parker, Rocky River Track: The Ravens’ junior ran a personal-best 50.58 to win the 400-meter dash at East Mecklenburg, April 5.

Parker also won the 100-meter dash (11.03) and the 200-meter dash (22.79) at the same meet.

Davis Payne, South Iredell Lacrosse: The Vikings’ junior attacker had six goals to lead South Iredell to a 12-4 win over Butler, April 6.

Payne also had two goals in a 12-3 loss to St. Stephens, April 6.

Payne has 14 goals for South Iredell (1-9) this season.

David Sanders, Providence Day Track: The Chargers’ sophomore won the shot put in 53-3.5 at Cannon School, April 5, breaking the previous school record by nearly two feet.

Sanders also won the discus in 131-4 at the same meet.

Sanders is also a five-star recruit as an offensive lineman for the Providence Day football team.

J.J. Torpy Lake Norman Lacrosse: The Wildcats’ sophomore goalkeeper had 15 saves as Lake Norman won at Hough, April 6.

Torphy also had six saves and two groundballs in an 18-7 victory over Northern Guilford, April 4.

** Information published today includes statistics through April 8.

